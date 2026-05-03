في حادثة تبدو وكأنها مقتبسة من أفلام «الهاكرز» العالمية، تحوّل فتى لا يتجاوز عمره 15 عاماً إلى الاسم الأكثر إثارة للجدل في أروقة الأمن الفرنسي. لم يكن هجوماً من عصابة منظمة أو استخبارات دولية، بل كانت عملية «فردية» نُفذت من داخل غرفة نومه، كشفت هشاشة الأنظمة الحكومية الفرنسية أمام عقولٍ شابة لا تعترف بالمستحيل.

«breach3d».. الكابوس الذي ظهر من العدم

بدأت الحكاية بنشاط «مشبوه» رُصد داخل أنظمة وكالة «ANTS» الفرنسية، المسؤولة عن وثائق ملايين المواطنين. وفجأة، ظهر على منتديات القراصنة المظلمة اسم غامض: «breach3d». خلف هذا الاسم، كان المراهق الفرنسي قد نجح في تنفيذ واحدة من أخطر عمليات الاختراق الحكومي، واضعاً يده على كنزٍ من البيانات الشخصية التي لا تُقدر بثمن، قبل أن يقرر عرضها للبيع علناً على الملأ.

لم تكن الاختراقات مجرد أرقام عابرة، فقد تمكن الفتى من الوصول إلى ما بين 12 إلى 18 مليون سجل مسروق، احتوت على أسماء كاملة، وعناوين، وأرقام هواتف، وتواريخ ميلاد، وحتى بيانات حسابات مهنية. هذا «الزلزال الرقمي» دفع السلطات الفرنسية لإعلان حالة استنفار أمني قصوى، بعد أن تأكدت من أن ملايين الحسابات باتت بالفعل في مهب الريح.

وتحركت النيابة العامة في باريس بسرعة البرق لتوقيف الفتى، الذي يواجه الآن قائمة اتهامات ثقيلة تتضمن اختراق أنظمة حكومية وسرقة بيانات حساسة. ورغم صغر سنه، قد يواجه عقوبات تصل إلى 7 سنوات سجناً وغرامة قدرها 300 ألف يورو.

لكن الصدمة الحقيقية التي تتردد في أوساط الأمن السيبراني ليست في العقوبة، بل في التساؤل الجوهري: كيف استطاع مراهق واحد أن يكسر حصون الدولة؟ وكم من «breach3d» آخر يختبئ اليوم خلف شاشاتهم في غرف نوم هادئة، بانتظار ثغرة جديدة؟

لم يعد الخطر قادماً من عصابات الجريمة المنظمة فحسب، بل أصبح يبدأ أحياناً من طاولة دراسة مراهق قرر أن يتحدى العالم بـ «كود» برمجي واحد.