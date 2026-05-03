لم تبدأ الفاجعة في أروقة المحاكم، بل بدأت داخل أرفف المتاجر، وتحديداً في عبوات طعام الأطفال التي يثق بها ملايين الآباء. في واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للذعر في القارة العجوز، تحولت منتجات إحدى العلامات التجارية الشهيرة إلى وسيلة لابتزازٍ وحشي، بعد اكتشاف محاولات لملء عبواتها بـ«سم الفئران».

خطة شيطانية للابتزاز

لم يكن الأمر مجرد عمل إجرامي عشوائي، بل كانت خطة ابتزاز محكمة استهدفت شركة ألمانية كبرى. القصة بدأت حين عُثر على عبوات تم العبث بها وحشوها بمواد سامة في أسواق النمسا، والتشيك، وسلوفاكيا. وفي ذروة هذا التهديد، أرسل الجاني رسالة إلكترونية للشركة يطالب فيها بدفع فدية قدرها 2 مليون يورو مقابل وقف «سلسلة التسميم»، لكن الرسالة تاهت في بريد الشركة الإلكتروني لتُكتشف بعد فوات الأوان.

وبعد تحقيقات مكثفة، أعلنت الشرطة النمساوية اعتقال مشتبه به (39 عاماً)، وضبطت 5 عبوات ملوثة. لكن الرعب لا يزال مستمراً، إذ تؤكد السلطات أن عبوة سادسة ملوثة لا تزال مفقودة داخل الأراضي النمساوية، مما دفع الجهات المختصة لإطلاق إنذار أمني واسع النطاق للتحذير من التعامل مع هذه المنتجات.

وبينما لا يزال المشتبه به رهن التحقيق، تظل الأسئلة الأكثر إيلاماً معلقة في الهواء:

كيف استطاع شخص واحد تحويل «غذاء الرضّع» إلى أداة للقتل والرعب؟

ماذا كان سيحدث لو لم تُكتشف هذه العبوات في الوقت المناسب؟

هذه القضية ليست مجرد جريمة ابتزاز، بل هي «جرس إنذار» يضع معايير سلامة الغذاء في أوروبا تحت مجهر التساؤل، ويذكرنا بأن الكوابيس أحياناً تتسلل إلينا من أكثر الأماكن أماناً في حياتنا اليومية.