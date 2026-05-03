لم تبدأ الفاجعة في أروقة المحاكم، بل بدأت داخل أرفف المتاجر، وتحديداً في عبوات طعام الأطفال التي يثق بها ملايين الآباء. في واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للذعر في القارة العجوز، تحولت منتجات إحدى العلامات التجارية الشهيرة إلى وسيلة لابتزازٍ وحشي، بعد اكتشاف محاولات لملء عبواتها بـ«سم الفئران».
خطة شيطانية للابتزاز
لم يكن الأمر مجرد عمل إجرامي عشوائي، بل كانت خطة ابتزاز محكمة استهدفت شركة ألمانية كبرى. القصة بدأت حين عُثر على عبوات تم العبث بها وحشوها بمواد سامة في أسواق النمسا، والتشيك، وسلوفاكيا. وفي ذروة هذا التهديد، أرسل الجاني رسالة إلكترونية للشركة يطالب فيها بدفع فدية قدرها 2 مليون يورو مقابل وقف «سلسلة التسميم»، لكن الرسالة تاهت في بريد الشركة الإلكتروني لتُكتشف بعد فوات الأوان.
وبعد تحقيقات مكثفة، أعلنت الشرطة النمساوية اعتقال مشتبه به (39 عاماً)، وضبطت 5 عبوات ملوثة. لكن الرعب لا يزال مستمراً، إذ تؤكد السلطات أن عبوة سادسة ملوثة لا تزال مفقودة داخل الأراضي النمساوية، مما دفع الجهات المختصة لإطلاق إنذار أمني واسع النطاق للتحذير من التعامل مع هذه المنتجات.
وبينما لا يزال المشتبه به رهن التحقيق، تظل الأسئلة الأكثر إيلاماً معلقة في الهواء:
كيف استطاع شخص واحد تحويل «غذاء الرضّع» إلى أداة للقتل والرعب؟
ماذا كان سيحدث لو لم تُكتشف هذه العبوات في الوقت المناسب؟
هذه القضية ليست مجرد جريمة ابتزاز، بل هي «جرس إنذار» يضع معايير سلامة الغذاء في أوروبا تحت مجهر التساؤل، ويذكرنا بأن الكوابيس أحياناً تتسلل إلينا من أكثر الأماكن أماناً في حياتنا اليومية.
The tragedy did not begin in the courtrooms, but rather on the shelves of stores, specifically in the baby food containers trusted by millions of parents. In one of the most alarming cases on the old continent, products from a well-known brand turned into a means of brutal extortion after attempts were discovered to fill its containers with "rat poison."
A Diabolical Extortion Plan
This was not just a random criminal act; it was a meticulously planned extortion scheme targeting a major German company. The story began when tampered containers filled with toxic substances were found in markets in Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. At the height of this threat, the perpetrator sent an email to the company demanding a ransom of 2 million euros to stop the "poisoning spree," but the message got lost in the company's inbox and was discovered too late.
After extensive investigations, Austrian police announced the arrest of a 39-year-old suspect and seized 5 contaminated containers. However, the terror continues, as authorities confirm that a sixth contaminated container is still missing within Austrian territory, prompting relevant agencies to issue a widespread security alert warning against handling these products.
While the suspect remains under investigation, the most painful questions linger in the air:
How could one person turn "infant food" into a tool for killing and terror?
What would have happened if these containers had not been discovered in time?
This case is not just an extortion crime; it is a "wake-up call" that puts food safety standards in Europe under scrutiny and reminds us that nightmares sometimes creep in from the safest places in our daily lives.