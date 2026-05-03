The tragedy did not begin in the courtrooms, but rather on the shelves of stores, specifically in the baby food containers trusted by millions of parents. In one of the most alarming cases on the old continent, products from a well-known brand turned into a means of brutal extortion after attempts were discovered to fill its containers with "rat poison."

A Diabolical Extortion Plan

This was not just a random criminal act; it was a meticulously planned extortion scheme targeting a major German company. The story began when tampered containers filled with toxic substances were found in markets in Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. At the height of this threat, the perpetrator sent an email to the company demanding a ransom of 2 million euros to stop the "poisoning spree," but the message got lost in the company's inbox and was discovered too late.

After extensive investigations, Austrian police announced the arrest of a 39-year-old suspect and seized 5 contaminated containers. However, the terror continues, as authorities confirm that a sixth contaminated container is still missing within Austrian territory, prompting relevant agencies to issue a widespread security alert warning against handling these products.

While the suspect remains under investigation, the most painful questions linger in the air:

How could one person turn "infant food" into a tool for killing and terror?

What would have happened if these containers had not been discovered in time?

This case is not just an extortion crime; it is a "wake-up call" that puts food safety standards in Europe under scrutiny and reminds us that nightmares sometimes creep in from the safest places in our daily lives.