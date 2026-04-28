The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States announced an outbreak of salmonella that has affected at least 34 people in 13 U.S. states, linked to handling backyard poultry.

The health centers stated that the cases were recorded between February 26 and March 31, noting that 13 of the infected individuals required hospitalization, with ages ranging from one year to 78 years, while children under the age of five made up more than 40% of the total cases.

Preliminary investigations indicated that about 80% of the infected individuals who were interviewed had directly handled backyard poultry such as chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys.



More than 90% of the owners of these poultry reported that they had acquired them since the beginning of January, often from farm and poultry supply stores.

The infections were recorded in 13 states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, with additional cases expected to emerge in other states.



Laboratory analyses raised particular concern, as they showed that some strains of salmonella discovered were resistant to one or more common antibiotics, which could complicate treatment and increase the risk of complications, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

It is worth noting that backyard poultry has been the source of several previous salmonella outbreaks in the United States, most notably the outbreak in 2025 that affected over 500 people in 48 states, leading to 125 hospitalizations and two deaths.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged citizens to follow strict preventive measures, most notably washing hands thoroughly with soap after handling poultry or their environment, avoiding kissing or hugging the birds, and preventing young children from direct contact with them.