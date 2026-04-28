أعلنت مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها في الولايات المتحدة تفشي مرض السالمونيلا الذي أصاب 34 شخصاً على الأقل في 13 ولاية أمريكية، مرتبطاً بالتعامل مع الدواجن المنزلية.
وقالت المراكز الصحية إن الحالات سُجلت خلال الفترة من 26 فبراير إلى 31 مارس، مشيرة إلى أن 13 مصاباً استدعوا دخول المستشفى، إذ راوحت أعمار المصابين بين عام واحد و78 عاماً، فيما شكّل الأطفال دون سن الخامسة أكثر من 40% من إجمالي الحالات.
وأوضحت التحقيقات الأولية أن نحو 80% من المصابين الذين تم استجوابهم كانوا قد تعاملوا بشكل مباشر مع دواجن منزلية مثل الدجاج والبط والإوز والديك الرومي.
وأفاد أكثر من 90% من مالكي هذه الدواجن أنهم حصلوا عليها منذ بداية يناير الماضي، غالباً من متاجر مستلزمات المزارع والدواجن.
وسُجلت الإصابات في 13 ولاية هي: فلوريدا، إلينوي، إنديانا، كنتاكي، ماريلاند، ماين، ميشيغان، ميسيسيبي، نيوهامبشير، أوهايو، تينيسي، ويسكونسن، وفرجينيا الغربية، مع توقع ظهور حالات إضافية في ولايات أخرى.
وأثارت التحاليل المخبرية قلقاً خاصاً، إذ أظهرت أن بعض سلالات السالمونيلا المكتشفة مقاومة لواحد أو أكثر من المضادات الحيوية الشائعة، مما قد يعقد عملية العلاج ويزيد من خطر المضاعفات، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال الصغار وكبار السن وأصحاب المناعة الضعيفة.
يُذكر أن الدواجن المنزلية كانت مصدراً لعدة تفشيات سابقة للسالمونيلا في الولايات المتحدة، أبرزها تفشي عام 2025 الذي أصاب أكثر من 500 شخص في 48 ولاية، وأدى إلى دخول 125 مصاباً المستشفى ووفاة شخصين.
ودعت مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض المواطنين إلى اتباع إجراءات وقائية صارمة، أبرزها غسل اليدين جيداً بالصابون بعد التعامل مع الدواجن أو بيئتها، وتجنب تقبيل الطيور أو احتضانها، ومنع الأطفال الصغار من ملامستها مباشرة.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States announced an outbreak of salmonella that has affected at least 34 people in 13 U.S. states, linked to handling backyard poultry.
The health centers stated that the cases were recorded between February 26 and March 31, noting that 13 of the infected individuals required hospitalization, with ages ranging from one year to 78 years, while children under the age of five made up more than 40% of the total cases.
Preliminary investigations indicated that about 80% of the infected individuals who were interviewed had directly handled backyard poultry such as chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys.
More than 90% of the owners of these poultry reported that they had acquired them since the beginning of January, often from farm and poultry supply stores.
The infections were recorded in 13 states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, with additional cases expected to emerge in other states.
Laboratory analyses raised particular concern, as they showed that some strains of salmonella discovered were resistant to one or more common antibiotics, which could complicate treatment and increase the risk of complications, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.
It is worth noting that backyard poultry has been the source of several previous salmonella outbreaks in the United States, most notably the outbreak in 2025 that affected over 500 people in 48 states, leading to 125 hospitalizations and two deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged citizens to follow strict preventive measures, most notably washing hands thoroughly with soap after handling poultry or their environment, avoiding kissing or hugging the birds, and preventing young children from direct contact with them.