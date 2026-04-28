أعلنت مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها في الولايات المتحدة تفشي مرض السالمونيلا الذي أصاب 34 شخصاً على الأقل في 13 ولاية أمريكية، مرتبطاً بالتعامل مع الدواجن المنزلية.

وقالت المراكز الصحية إن الحالات سُجلت خلال الفترة من 26 فبراير إلى 31 مارس، مشيرة إلى أن 13 مصاباً استدعوا دخول المستشفى، إذ راوحت أعمار المصابين بين عام واحد و78 عاماً، فيما شكّل الأطفال دون سن الخامسة أكثر من 40% من إجمالي الحالات.

وأوضحت التحقيقات الأولية أن نحو 80% من المصابين الذين تم استجوابهم كانوا قد تعاملوا بشكل مباشر مع دواجن منزلية مثل الدجاج والبط والإوز والديك الرومي.


وأفاد أكثر من 90% من مالكي هذه الدواجن أنهم حصلوا عليها منذ بداية يناير الماضي، غالباً من متاجر مستلزمات المزارع والدواجن.

وسُجلت الإصابات في 13 ولاية هي: فلوريدا، إلينوي، إنديانا، كنتاكي، ماريلاند، ماين، ميشيغان، ميسيسيبي، نيوهامبشير، أوهايو، تينيسي، ويسكونسن، وفرجينيا الغربية، مع توقع ظهور حالات إضافية في ولايات أخرى.

وأثارت التحاليل المخبرية قلقاً خاصاً، إذ أظهرت أن بعض سلالات السالمونيلا المكتشفة مقاومة لواحد أو أكثر من المضادات الحيوية الشائعة، مما قد يعقد عملية العلاج ويزيد من خطر المضاعفات، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال الصغار وكبار السن وأصحاب المناعة الضعيفة.

يُذكر أن الدواجن المنزلية كانت مصدراً لعدة تفشيات سابقة للسالمونيلا في الولايات المتحدة، أبرزها تفشي عام 2025 الذي أصاب أكثر من 500 شخص في 48 ولاية، وأدى إلى دخول 125 مصاباً المستشفى ووفاة شخصين.


ودعت مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض المواطنين إلى اتباع إجراءات وقائية صارمة، أبرزها غسل اليدين جيداً بالصابون بعد التعامل مع الدواجن أو بيئتها، وتجنب تقبيل الطيور أو احتضانها، ومنع الأطفال الصغار من ملامستها مباشرة.