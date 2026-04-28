Meta has launched a new app called "Instants" to increase user engagement, especially among younger demographics, by sharing temporary photos in a style reminiscent of Snapchat.

The app is an extension of a previous feature within Instagram known as "Shots," which allowed users to send photos that could only be viewed once before disappearing. This concept combined elements from Snapchat and the BeReal app, focusing on real-time interaction.

The roots of the competition between the two companies date back to 2013, when Mark Zuckerberg offered to acquire Snapchat for $3 billion, an offer that was rejected at the time by the current CEO Evan Spiegel. Since then, Meta has continued to develop features that mimic the app, most notably the "Stories" feature, which has become a key element in Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, and has impacted Snapchat's growth trajectory.

It is worth mentioning that this is not Meta's first attempt to compete with Snapchat in the temporary sharing space; the company launched the "Poke" app in 2013 as a direct version mimicking the idea of temporary photos, but it did not achieve success and was shut down after just 17 months. In 2014, it tried the "Slingshot" app, which lasted only 6 months before also being discontinued.