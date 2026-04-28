أطلقت «ميتا» تطبيقاً جديداً يحمل اسم «Instants»، لزيادة تفاعل المستخدمين، خصوصاً من الفئات الشابة، عبر مشاركة الصور المؤقتة بأسلوب يشبه تطبيق سناب شات.

ويُعد التطبيق امتداداً لميزة سابقة داخل «إنستغرام» عُرفت باسم «Shots»، وقد أتاحت إرسال صور تُعرض مرة واحدة فقط قبل أن تختفي. وجمع هذا المفهوم بين خصائص من «سناب شات» وتطبيق BeReal، مع التركيز على التفاعل اللحظي.

وتعود جذور المنافسة بين الشركتين إلى 2013، حين عرض مارك زوكربيرج الاستحواذ على «سناب شات» مقابل 3 مليارات دولار، وهو العرض الذي رفضه آنذاك الرئيس التنفيذي الحالي إيفان شبيجل. ومنذ ذلك الحين، واصلت «ميتا» تطوير مزايا تحاكي التطبيق، أبرزها ميزة «القصص Stories»، التي أصبحت عنصراً رئيسياً في «إنستغرام» و«فيسبوك» و«واتساب»، وأثّرت في مسار نمو «سناب شات».

يذكر، أن هذه ليست أول محاولة من «ميتا» لمنافسة «سناب شات» في مساحة المشاركة المؤقتة؛ إذ أطلقت الشركة في عام 2013 تطبيق «Poke» كنسخة مباشرة تحاكي فكرة الصور المؤقتة، لكنه لم يحقق نجاحاً، وأُغلق بعد 17 شهراً فقط. وفي 2014، جرّبت تطبيق «Slingshot»، الذي لم يصمد سوى 6 أشهر، قبل أن يتوقف أيضاً.