رأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في محافظة جدة، اليوم، القمة الخليجية التشاورية لقادة ورؤساء وفود دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
ونوقش خلال القمة العديد من الموضوعات والقضايا المتعلقة بالمستجدات الإقليمية والدولية وتنسيق الجهود تجاهها.
حضر القمة، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chaired today in Jeddah the consultative Gulf summit for the leaders and heads of delegations of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
During the summit, many topics and issues related to regional and international developments and the coordination of efforts regarding them were discussed.
Attending the summit was Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.