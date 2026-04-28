رأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في محافظة جدة، اليوم، القمة الخليجية التشاورية لقادة ورؤساء وفود دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

ونوقش خلال القمة العديد من الموضوعات والقضايا المتعلقة بالمستجدات الإقليمية والدولية وتنسيق الجهود تجاهها.

حضر القمة، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله.