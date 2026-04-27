بينما كان الرصاص يتطاير في حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، لم يكن الدرع الواقي وحده هو من أنقذ حياة عنصر الخدمة السرية، بل كان هناك بطل غير متوقع في جيبه: هاتفه المحمول!

في واقعة بدت أقرب إلى مشهد سينمائي منها إلى خبر أمني عادي، تحوّل هاتف محمول صغير في جيب أحد عناصر جهاز الخدمة السرية الأمريكية إلى ما يشبه «درع نجاة» أوقف رصاصة كان من الممكن أن تكون قاتلة خلال حادثة إطلاق النار التي هزّت العاصمة واشنطن.

رصاصة في قلب الفوضى.. والنهاية غير متوقعة

خلال الهجوم الذي وقع داخل فندق واشنطن هيلتون، أطلق المشتبه به عدة طلقات نارية وسط حالة من الذعر بين الحضور من صحفيين ومسؤولين. وفي تلك اللحظات الحرجة، أصابت إحدى الرصاصات أحد عناصر الخدمة السرية من مسافة قريبة جداً.

لكن ما حدث بعد ذلك كان مفاجئاً حتى للمحققين، فالرصاصة لم تخترق الجسم كما كان متوقعاً، بل تم إيقافها جزئياً بواسطة الهاتف المحمول الموجود في جيبه، بالتزامن مع السترة الواقية. كان الهاتف الذي يُستخدم للاتصال والتواصل هو أول حاجز فعلي واجه المقذوف، مما ساهم في تشتيت طاقته وتقليل خطورته بشكل حاسم.

وأكدت التقارير أن العنصر الأمني كان قريباً جداً من مصدر النيران، وهي مسافة تُصنف عادةً بالـ«قاتلة». ولم تكن الحادثة مجرد إطلاق نار عابر، بل تحولت إلى حالة من الفوضى داخل قاعة مزدحمة بأبرز الشخصيات الإعلامية والسياسية، الذين اندفعوا للاختباء تحت الطاولات، بينما تحركت قوات الأمن لتأمين المكان. وتمت السيطرة على المهاجم واعتقاله، لتنتهي لحظات الرعب دون وقوع كارثة أكبر.

أعادت الحادث فتح النقاش حول طبيعة الحماية الشخصية في الأماكن العامة، لكن المفارقة الأبرز كانت أن قطعة تقنية يومية بحجم كف اليد تحولت في ثانية واحدة إلى عنصر حاسم. وفي مدينة تعيش دائماً على إيقاع التوتر الأمني، تظل هذه الحادثة واحدة من أكثر القصص غرابة، حيث صنعت المشيئة الإلهية من «تفصيلة بسيطة» فرقاً بين الحياة والموت.