بينما كان الرصاص يتطاير في حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، لم يكن الدرع الواقي وحده هو من أنقذ حياة عنصر الخدمة السرية، بل كان هناك بطل غير متوقع في جيبه: هاتفه المحمول!
في واقعة بدت أقرب إلى مشهد سينمائي منها إلى خبر أمني عادي، تحوّل هاتف محمول صغير في جيب أحد عناصر جهاز الخدمة السرية الأمريكية إلى ما يشبه «درع نجاة» أوقف رصاصة كان من الممكن أن تكون قاتلة خلال حادثة إطلاق النار التي هزّت العاصمة واشنطن.
رصاصة في قلب الفوضى.. والنهاية غير متوقعة
خلال الهجوم الذي وقع داخل فندق واشنطن هيلتون، أطلق المشتبه به عدة طلقات نارية وسط حالة من الذعر بين الحضور من صحفيين ومسؤولين. وفي تلك اللحظات الحرجة، أصابت إحدى الرصاصات أحد عناصر الخدمة السرية من مسافة قريبة جداً.
لكن ما حدث بعد ذلك كان مفاجئاً حتى للمحققين، فالرصاصة لم تخترق الجسم كما كان متوقعاً، بل تم إيقافها جزئياً بواسطة الهاتف المحمول الموجود في جيبه، بالتزامن مع السترة الواقية. كان الهاتف الذي يُستخدم للاتصال والتواصل هو أول حاجز فعلي واجه المقذوف، مما ساهم في تشتيت طاقته وتقليل خطورته بشكل حاسم.
وأكدت التقارير أن العنصر الأمني كان قريباً جداً من مصدر النيران، وهي مسافة تُصنف عادةً بالـ«قاتلة». ولم تكن الحادثة مجرد إطلاق نار عابر، بل تحولت إلى حالة من الفوضى داخل قاعة مزدحمة بأبرز الشخصيات الإعلامية والسياسية، الذين اندفعوا للاختباء تحت الطاولات، بينما تحركت قوات الأمن لتأمين المكان. وتمت السيطرة على المهاجم واعتقاله، لتنتهي لحظات الرعب دون وقوع كارثة أكبر.
أعادت الحادث فتح النقاش حول طبيعة الحماية الشخصية في الأماكن العامة، لكن المفارقة الأبرز كانت أن قطعة تقنية يومية بحجم كف اليد تحولت في ثانية واحدة إلى عنصر حاسم. وفي مدينة تعيش دائماً على إيقاع التوتر الأمني، تظل هذه الحادثة واحدة من أكثر القصص غرابة، حيث صنعت المشيئة الإلهية من «تفصيلة بسيطة» فرقاً بين الحياة والموت.
While bullets were flying at a White House correspondents' dinner, it wasn't just the bulletproof vest that saved the life of a Secret Service agent, but an unexpected hero in his pocket: his mobile phone!
In an incident that seemed more like a movie scene than an ordinary security report, a small mobile phone in the pocket of one of the U.S. Secret Service agents turned into what resembled a "lifesaver" that stopped a bullet that could have been fatal during a shooting incident that shook Washington, D.C.
A Bullet in the Heart of Chaos.. and an Unexpected Ending
During the attack that took place inside the Washington Hilton hotel, the suspect fired several shots amidst panic among the attendees, including journalists and officials. In those critical moments, one of the bullets struck a Secret Service agent from very close range.
But what happened next was surprising even to investigators; the bullet did not penetrate the body as expected, but was partially stopped by the mobile phone in his pocket, in conjunction with the bulletproof vest. The phone, which is used for communication, was the first actual barrier that faced the projectile, helping to dissipate its energy and significantly reduce its danger.
Reports confirmed that the security agent was very close to the source of the gunfire, a distance typically classified as "fatal." The incident was not just an isolated shooting; it turned into a chaotic scene inside a hall crowded with prominent media and political figures, who rushed to hide under tables while security forces moved to secure the area. The attacker was subdued and arrested, bringing the moments of terror to an end without a larger catastrophe occurring.
The incident reopened the discussion about the nature of personal protection in public places, but the most striking irony was that a daily technological item the size of a palm turned in an instant into a crucial element. In a city that always lives to the rhythm of security tension, this incident remains one of the strangest stories, where divine providence turned a "simple detail" into a matter of life and death.