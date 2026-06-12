The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) at the Al-Haditha border has managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 46,968 pills of the narcotic substance "amphetamine," after finding them hidden in one of the trucks coming to the Kingdom through the border.

The spokesperson for ZATCA, Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that during the inspection and examination process of one of the incoming trucks, the narcotic pills were found concealed in a shipment consisting of metal cans containing "cheeses."

He added that after completing the seizure process, coordination was made with the General Directorate for Drug Control to ensure the arrest of the recipients of the seized items, and the recipient was arrested inside the Kingdom.

The official spokesperson confirmed that ZATCA is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports, standing vigilant against the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy, which is to enhance the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such harmful substances and other prohibited items.

Al-Harbi called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy by contacting them at the dedicated security reporting number (1910) or via email (Email: 1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (009661910), as the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system through these channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.