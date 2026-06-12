The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the friendly Russian Federation, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.

He praised - may God support him - the distinguished relations that bind the two friendly countries, which everyone is keen to develop in all fields.

Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the friendly Russian Federation, along with further progress and prosperity.