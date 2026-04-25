The mayor of the Greek capital Athens, Harris Doukas, warned about the consequences of excessive tourism on the city, emphasizing that Athens "cannot function as a giant hotel," amid increasing pressures that threaten its historical character and drive local residents to leave their neighborhoods.

In a press interview, Doukas pointed out that the capital, which has a population of about 700,000, welcomed more than 8 million tourists last year, a record number that reflects its growing tourist appeal, but at the same time exacerbates urban crises, primarily rising property prices and pressure on infrastructure.



He explained that some areas, such as the famous Plaka neighborhood below the Acropolis, have seen a significant increase in short-term rentals since 2018, leading to changes in the character of the neighborhoods and a loss of their original identity.



Doukas stated: "We need clear rules to regulate tourism; cities must have a role in determining how they develop, and it cannot be left unchecked."



Athens is facing increasing challenges in accommodating this influx of tourists, as authorities are working to develop electricity, water, and sewage networks, in addition to expanding communication services, to cope with the pressure resulting from this large number of visitors.



In an effort to confront what he described as "uncontrolled expansion," the mayor intends to push for new legislation that would prevent any additional tourism investments in the historic center of the city, including a ban on the construction of new hotels or short-term rental apartments.



He added: "We will stop all new tourism activities in Plaka; the area has reached saturation, and there is no room for more hotels or short-term rentals."

Officials are also considering freezing hotel construction permits, a move that may coincide with previous government measures to limit short-term rentals in areas overlooking the Acropolis.



In a notable development, these trends have received support from the hotel sector itself, as the president of the hotel owners' union expressed his support for the idea of capping hotel construction, citing the experience of Barcelona, which has halted the issuance of new licenses since 2017.



Doukas confirmed that Athens should not become another version of Barcelona, which also suffers from the consequences of excessive tourism, pointing to the importance of achieving a balance between attracting visitors and maintaining the quality of life for residents.



These moves come as part of broader efforts at the European level, as Athens joins a number of cities seeking to address the housing crisis and rising prices resulting from the spread of tourist rentals.

The mayor concluded his statements by affirming that providing affordable housing for residents, especially young people, is a top priority, stressing that "Athens is a city for its people first, not just a destination for investment and tourist exploitation."