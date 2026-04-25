حذّر عمدة العاصمة اليونانية أثينا، هاريس دوكاس، من تداعيات السياحة المفرطة على المدينة، مؤكداً أن أثينا «لا يمكن أن تعمل كفندق ضخم»، في ظل الضغوط المتزايدة التي تهدّد طابعها التاريخي وتدفع السكان المحليين إلى مغادرة أحيائهم.

وفي مقابلة صحفية، أشار دوكاس إلى أن العاصمة التي يبلغ عدد سكانها نحو 700 ألف نسمة استقبلت أكثر من 8 ملايين سائح العام الماضي، وهو رقم قياسي يعكس تنامي جاذبيتها السياحية، لكنه في الوقت ذاته يفاقم الأزمات الحضرية، وعلى رأسها ارتفاع أسعار العقارات والضغط على البنية التحتية.

وأوضح أن بعض المناطق، مثل حي بلاكا الشهير أسفل الأكروبوليس، شهدت تضاعفاً كبيراً في الإقامات قصيرة الأجل منذ عام 2018، ما أدى إلى تغيير ملامح الأحياء وفقدانها لهويتها الأصلية.

وقال دوكاس: «نحتاج إلى قواعد واضحة لتنظيم السياحة، المدن يجب أن يكون لها دور في تحديد كيفية تطورها، ولا يمكن ترك الأمر دون ضوابط».

وتواجه أثينا تحديات متزايدة في استيعاب هذا التدفق السياحي، حيث تعمل السلطات على تطوير شبكات الكهرباء والمياه والصرف الصحي، إلى جانب توسيع خدمات الاتصالات، لمواكبة الضغط الناتج عن هذا العدد الكبير من الزوار.

وفي إطار مواجهة ما وصفه بـ«التوسع غير المنضبط»، يعتزم العمدة الدفع نحو تشريعات جديدة تمنع أي استثمارات سياحية إضافية في المركز التاريخي للمدينة، بما يشمل حظر إنشاء فنادق جديدة أو شقق للإيجار السياحي.

وأضاف: «سنوقف جميع الأنشطة السياحية الجديدة في بلاكا، المنطقة وصلت إلى حد التشبع، ولا مجال لمزيد من الفنادق أو الإيجارات قصيرة الأجل».

كما يدرس المسؤولون تجميد تصاريح بناء الفنادق، في خطوة قد تواكب إجراءات حكومية سابقة للحد من الإيجارات قصيرة الأجل في المناطق المطلة على الأكروبوليس.


وفي تطور لافت، حظيت هذه التوجهات بدعم من قطاع الفنادق نفسه، إذ أبدى رئيس اتحاد أصحاب الفنادق تأييده لفكرة فرض سقف على إنشاء الفنادق، مستشهداً بتجربة مدينة برشلونة التي أوقفت إصدار تراخيص جديدة منذ عام 2017.

وأكد دوكاس أن أثينا لا ينبغي أن تتحول إلى نسخة أخرى من برشلونة، التي تعاني أيضاً من تداعيات السياحة المفرطة، مشيراً إلى أهمية تحقيق توازن بين جذب الزوار والحفاظ على جودة حياة السكان.

وتأتي هذه التحركات ضمن جهود أوسع على مستوى أوروبي، إذ انضمت أثينا إلى عدد من المدن التي تسعى لمعالجة أزمة السكن وارتفاع الأسعار الناتج عن انتشار الإيجارات السياحية.

وختم العمدة تصريحاته بتأكيد أن توفير سكن ميسر للسكان، خصوصاً الشباب، يمثل أولوية قصوى، مشدداً على أن «أثينا مدينة لأهلها أولاً، وليست فقط وجهة للاستثمار والاستغلال السياحي».