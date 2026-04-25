An American businessman was tragically killed by a group of elephants during a hunting trip in the jungles of Gabon, located in Central Africa.

Media reports indicated that the victim, Ernie Dossio (75 years old), a vineyard owner, was on a trip to hunt a rare species of antelope known as the "yellow-backed duiker" when the incident occurred last Friday in the "Lopé-Okanda" rainforests.



During the trip, Dossio and his guide were surprised by five female elephants accompanied by their young, leading to an unexpected encounter that ended with the elephants attacking them. The incident resulted in Dossio's immediate death, while the guide sustained serious injuries.



Dossio hailed from Lodi, California, and was well-known among hunting enthusiasts, having amassed a large collection of hunting memorabilia over many years, including animals such as lions and elephants. He was also a prominent member of the "Sacramento Safari Club".



The safari organizing company, "Collect Africa," confirmed the death of their client, noting that the incident occurred unexpectedly due to the hunters approaching the elephants without their knowledge, which caused the animals to panic.

One of Dossio's acquaintances, a retired hunter, stated that the deceased had started hunting at a young age, emphasizing that all of his trips were conducted legally and with permits, often classified as part of wildlife management programs to maintain ecological balance, despite the widespread debate surrounding big game hunting.



Dossio managed "Pacific Agri-Lands," overseeing about 12,000 acres of vineyards in California, in addition to providing financing and equipment services to wine producers.

The U.S. embassy in Gabon is currently working to coordinate the transfer of his remains to the United States.



Gabon is home to approximately 95,000 forest elephants, which represents the largest portion of this globally endangered species.



The incident reignites the debate surrounding the big game hunting industry, which generates millions of dollars annually, particularly in Africa, as these trips attract wealthy individuals from around the world.

It is worth noting that similar incidents have occurred in recent years, as another American hunter was killed last year after being attacked by a buffalo during a hunting trip in South Africa.