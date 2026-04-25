لقي رجل أعمال أمريكي ثري صياد طرائد كبرى مصرعه بطريقة مأساوية، بعدما دهسته مجموعة من الفيلة خلال رحلة صيد في أدغال دولة الغابون الواقعة في وسط أفريقيا.

وذكرت تقارير إعلامية أن الضحية، إيرني دوسيو (75 عاماً)، وهو مالك مزارع كروم عنب، كان في رحلة لصيد نوع نادر من الظباء يُعرف بـ«الديكر ذي الظهر الأصفر»، عندما وقعت الحادثة يوم الجمعة الماضي داخل غابات «لوبي-أوكاندا» المطيرة.

وخلال الرحلة، فوجئ دوسيو ومرشده بخمس إناث من الفيلة برفقة صغيرها، ما أدى إلى مواجهة غير متوقعة انتهت بهجوم الفيلة عليهما، وأسفرت الحادثة عن مقتل دوسيو على الفور، فيما أُصيب المرشد بجروح خطيرة.

وينحدر دوسيو من مدينة لودي في ولاية كاليفورنيا، وكان معروفاً في أوساط هواة الصيد، إذ جمع على مدار سنوات طويلة مجموعة كبيرة من تذكارات الصيد، شملت حيوانات مثل الأسود والفيلة، كما كان عضواً بارزاً في نادي «ساكرامنتو سفاري».

وأكدت شركة «كولكت أفريكا» المنظمة لرحلات السفاري وفاة عميلها، مشيرة إلى أن الحادثة وقعت بشكل مفاجئ نتيجة اقتراب الصيادين من الفيلة دون علمهم، ما تسبب في إثارة ذعرها.

وقال أحد معارف دوسيو، وهو صياد متقاعد، إن الراحل بدأ ممارسة الصيد منذ صغره، مشيراً إلى أن جميع رحلاته كانت تتم بشكل قانوني ومرخّص، وغالباً ما كانت تُصنف ضمن برامج تنظيم أعداد الحيوانات للحفاظ على التوازن البيئي، رغم الجدل الواسع حول صيد الطرائد الكبرى.

وكان دوسيو يدير شركة «باسيفيك أجريلاندز»، التي تشرف على نحو 12 ألف فدان من مزارع العنب في ولاية كاليفورنيا، إضافة إلى تقديم خدمات تمويل وتجهيزات لمنتجي النبيذ.

وتعمل السفارة الأمريكية في الغابون حالياً على تنسيق إجراءات نقل جثمانه إلى الولايات المتحدة.

وتُعد الغابون موطناً لنحو 95 ألف فيل من نوع «فيل الغابات»، وهو ما يمثل الجزء الأكبر من أعداد هذه الفصيلة المهددة بالانقراض عالمياً.

وتُثير الحادثة مجدداً الجدل حول صناعة صيد الطرائد، التي تدر ملايين الدولارات سنوياً، خصوصاً في أفريقيا، إذ تجذب هذه الرحلات بعض الأثرياء من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

يُذكر أن حوادث مماثلة وقعت في السنوات الأخيرة، إذ لقي صياد أمريكي آخر مصرعه العام الماضي بعد أن هاجمه جاموس خلال رحلة صيد في جنوب أفريقيا.