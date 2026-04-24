In a moment that seemed ordinary inside the White House, but may later be recorded as a turning point in the history of modern medicine, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that opens the door to accelerating research on psychedelic drugs, substances that have long remained outside the realm of official medical use in the United States.

However, what makes the decision controversial is not only its scientific content but also the magnitude of the shift in the official stance towards substances that were classified until recently among the most restricted legal categories.

The story is not just about chemical substances, but about a new therapeutic concept that is rapidly expanding within medical circles. The decision grants the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the authority to expedite the study of treatments based on substances like "psilocybin" for treating depression and "MDMA" for treating post-traumatic stress disorder, which are complex psychological conditions that have long faced significant therapeutic challenges.

The decision also allows for an exceptional pathway known as the "right to try," which permits some patients to use treatments that are still under investigation when traditional options fail.

Amid these changes, media reports captured a striking scene inside the Oval Office, where Trump appeared to discuss one of the new substances and ensured he pronounced its name correctly before making a joking remark that elicited reactions from those present.

This scene reflected the magnitude of the shift in American political discourse regarding an issue that has been linked to drugs and prohibition for decades, before suddenly entering the heart of health policies.

The decision did not remain confined to politics; it immediately extended to financial markets. Pharmaceutical research companies working in the field of psychedelic-based therapies witnessed notable movements, amid expectations that this sector could transform into a multi-billion dollar market in the coming years. However, experts warn that this rapid growth may outpace the clarity of the regulations governing it.

Despite the scientific momentum, there remains a clear regulatory gap between American institutions. While some health entities push for accelerated research, other regulatory bodies still classify these substances among the prohibited categories, creating a legal overlap that could complicate the implementation of the decision in practice.

The decision was not only received within the United States but also sparked a global discussion about the future of these substances, especially with some being linked to plants traditionally used in foreign cultures for centuries. Here arises a sensitive question: Will this scientific expansion lead to a global medical achievement or to a new conflict over ownership, knowledge, and profit?

Between medical hope and ethical concerns, this decision stands in a delicate gray area. On one hand, it may accelerate treatments for complex psychological disorders, and on the other hand, it opens a wide door for legal and cultural discussions that have yet to be resolved. But what is certain is that what began as an official signature inside the White House could be the start of a new chapter in the history of modern psychiatry.