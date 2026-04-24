في لحظة بدت عادية داخل البيت الأبيض، لكنها قد تُسجَّل لاحقًا كنقطة تحول في تاريخ الطب الحديث، وقّع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمرًا تنفيذيًا يفتح الباب أمام تسريع أبحاث العقاقير المهلوسة، وهي مواد ظلت لعقود طويلة خارج دائرة الاستخدام الطبي الرسمي في الولايات المتحدة.

لكن ما يجعل القرار مثيرًا للجدل ليس فقط مضمونه العلمي، بل حجم التحول في الموقف الرسمي تجاه مواد كانت تُصنّف حتى وقت قريب ضمن أكثر الفئات القانونية تقييدًا.

القصة لا تتعلق فقط بمواد كيميائية، بل بمفهوم علاجي جديد يتوسع بسرعة داخل الأوساط الطبية. فالقرار يمنح إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية صلاحيات لتسريع دراسة علاجات تعتمد على مواد مثل «السيلوسايبين» لعلاج الاكتئاب، و«MDMA» لعلاج اضطراب ما بعد الصدمة، وهي حالات نفسية شديدة التعقيد طالما واجهت تحديات علاجية طويلة.

كما يتيح القرار مسارًا استثنائيًا يُعرف بـ«الحق في التجربة»، يسمح لبعض المرضى باستخدام علاجات لا تزال قيد الاختبار، عندما تفشل الخيارات التقليدية.

ووسط هذه التغيرات، نقلت تقارير إعلامية مشهدًا لافتًا داخل المكتب البيضاوي، حيث بدا ترمب وهو يناقش إحدى المواد الجديدة ويتأكد من نطق اسمها، قبل أن يطلق تعليقًا مازحًا أثار تفاعل الحضور.

وعكس المشهد حجم التحول في النقاش السياسي الأمريكي حول ملف ظل لعقود مرتبطًا بالمخدرات والحظر، قبل أن يدخل فجأة إلى قلب السياسات الصحية.

ولم يبقَ القرار في حدود السياسة، بل امتد فورًا إلى الأسواق المالية. فشركات الأبحاث الدوائية العاملة في مجال العلاجات النفسية القائمة على المواد المهلوسة شهدت تحركات لافتة، وسط توقعات بأن يتحول هذا القطاع إلى سوق بمليارات الدولارات خلال السنوات القادمة. لكن في المقابل، يحذّر خبراء من أن هذا النمو السريع قد يسبق وضوح القوانين المنظمة له.

ورغم الزخم العلمي، لا تزال هناك فجوة تنظيمية واضحة بين المؤسسات الأمريكية. فبينما تدفع جهات صحية نحو تسريع الأبحاث، لا تزال جهات رقابية أخرى تعتبر هذه المواد ضمن الفئات المحظورة، ما يخلق حالة من التداخل القانوني قد تعقّد تطبيق القرار على أرض الواقع.

القرار لم يُستقبل فقط داخل الولايات المتحدة، بل فتح نقاشًا عالميًا حول مستقبل هذه المواد، خاصة مع ارتباط بعضها بنباتات تُستخدم تقليديًا في ثقافات خارجية منذ قرون. وهنا يظهر سؤال حساس: هل يتحول هذا التوسع العلمي إلى إنجاز طبي عالمي أم إلى صراع جديد حول الملكية والمعرفة والربح؟

وما بين الأمل الطبي والمخاوف الأخلاقية، يقف هذا القرار في منطقة رمادية دقيقة. فهو من جهة قد يسرّع علاجات لاضطرابات نفسية معقدة، ومن جهة أخرى يفتح بابًا واسعًا لنقاشات قانونية وثقافية لم تُحسم بعد. لكن المؤكد أن ما بدأ كتوقيع رسمي داخل البيت الأبيض قد يكون بداية فصل جديد في تاريخ الطب النفسي الحديث.