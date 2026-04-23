ميانمار: اصطدام مزدوج في مطار يانغون بين طائرتين وعربة أمتعة

Yangon International Airport in Myanmar witnessed a shocking ground incident when a sudden malfunction in the braking system of an ATR-72-600 aircraft belonging to Myanmar National Airlines caused it to collide with another parked aircraft.

According to reports, the turboprop aircraft was moving on the airport ground when the braking system failed to control its speed, resulting in a collision with the rear of a parked Airbus A319 belonging to Myanmar Airways International.

After the initial collision, the aircraft lost control of its direction, veered off course, and spun around before colliding with a ground baggage cart, eventually coming to a complete stop within the airport premises.

The incident did not result in any injuries among passengers, crew members, or airport staff, but it caused varying degrees of damage to both aircraft and the baggage cart. Myanmar authorities have opened an official investigation to determine the exact causes of the braking system failure.

Yangon International Airport is the main airport in Myanmar and experiences relatively moderate air traffic, especially on domestic and regional flights, as Myanmar National Airlines relies on a fleet that includes ATR-72 turboprop aircraft suitable for short distances and airports with limited runways.

Ground collision incidents due to brake failures or loss of control during taxiing are relatively rare, but they can occur in cases of mechanical failure or procedural errors.

This incident comes at a time when the aviation industry in Myanmar is facing operational challenges due to the country's economic and political conditions, along with the ongoing need for maintenance of the modern fleet. Such incidents often lead to the temporary grounding of the affected aircraft and comprehensive safety system checks.