شهد مطار يانغون الدولي في ميانمار حادثة أرضية صادمة، عندما تسبب عطل مفاجئ في نظام الفرامل لطائرة تابعة لشركة الخطوط الجوية الوطنية الميانمارية من طراز ATR-72-600 في اصطدامها بطائرة أخرى مركونة.

ووفقاً للتقارير، كانت الطائرة التوربينية تتحرك على أرضية المطار عندما فشل نظام الفرامل في السيطرة على سرعتها، فاصطدمت بالجزء الخلفي لطائرة إيرباص A319 مركونة تابعة لشركة مايانمار إيرويز إنترناشيونال.

وبعد الاصطدام الأولي، فقدت الطائرة السيطرة على اتجاهها، فغيرت مسارها واستدارت حيث دارت حول نفسها، ثم اصطدمت بعربة أمتعة أرضية قبل أن تتوقف تماماً داخل حرم المطار.

ميانمار: اصطدام مزدوج في مطار يانغون بين طائرتين وعربة أمتعة

ولم تسفر الحادثة عن وقوع إصابات بشرية بين الركاب أو أفراد الطاقم أو العاملين في المطار، لكنها تسببت في أضرار مادية متفاوتة في الطائرتين وعربة الأمتعة، وفتحت السلطات الميانمارية تحقيقاً رسمياً لمعرفة الأسباب الدقيقة لعطل نظام الفرامل.

ويُعد مطار يانغون الدولي المطار الرئيسي في ميانمار، ويشهد حركة جوية متوسطة نسبياً، خصوصاً على الرحلات الداخلية والإقليمية، إذ تعتمد شركة الخطوط الجوية الوطنية الميانمارية على أسطول يشمل طائرات ATR-72 التوربينية المناسبة للمسافات القصيرة والمطارات ذات المدارج المحدودة.

وتعتبر حوادث الاصطدام الأرضي بسبب أعطال الفرامل أو فقدان السيطرة أثناء التكسيينغ نادرة نسبياً، لكنها تحدث في حالات الفشل الميكانيكي أو أخطاء الإجراءات.

تأتي الحادثة في وقت تواجه فيه صناعة الطيران في ميانمار تحديات تشغيلية بسبب الظروف الاقتصادية والسياسية في البلاد، إضافة إلى الحاجة المستمرة لصيانة الأسطول الحديث، وغالباً ما تؤدي مثل هذه الحوادث إلى تعليق الطائرات المعنية مؤقتاً وإجراء فحوصات شاملة لأنظمة السلامة.