While it was supposed to be at the peak of its combat readiness, the stealth destroyer USS Zumwalt found itself in a different kind of battle: a race against smoke and flames inside the maintenance dock. With incidents recurring within a month at the heart of U.S. military bases, the question began to arise: Is it merely a technical coincidence, or is there a deeper malfunction threatening a fleet considered the most expensive in the world?

The ship, regarded as one of the most advanced warships in the world, was supposed to be in a state of "technical calm" inside the maintenance dock, but the atmosphere suddenly turned into an emergency alarm, with smoke rising from within the stealth destroyer, sirens piercing the silence, and a race against time to prevent a disaster on a ship designed to be nearly "invisible."

The scene was not at sea, but inside a shipyard in Mississippi, where nothing is supposed to happen out of control. But what occurred that night changed the equation.

Within minutes, the crew moved to extinguish the fire that broke out in an undisclosed part of the ship, amidst a state of alert, which ended with three sailors injured, one of whom was taken to the hospital, while the other two received treatment on site.

The story does not stop at a fire that was extinguished; it begins here. Just days earlier, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower experienced a similar scene when a fire broke out on board while it was in a maintenance dock in Virginia.

Two fires, two warships, within the same month, and in the place that is supposed to be the safest: "maintenance docks."

This rapid recurrence is no longer just a passing coincidence in the eyes of observers, but a signal that raises deeper questions: Is the problem technical? Or a failure in maintenance procedures? Or is there something that is not being said?

Investigations have already begun within the U.S. Navy, but details remain limited, especially with the location of the fire inside the "Zumwalt" not being disclosed, a ship considered one of the most secretive and costly military projects.

While reports confirm that the injured are in stable condition, the broader scene remains more perplexing: If fires are igniting inside the most advanced ships, and in the safest places, what happens when they are in the heat of battle?