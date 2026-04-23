بينما كان يُفترض أن تكون في قمة استعدادها القتالي، وجدت المدمرة الشبحية USS Zumwalt نفسها في معركة من نوع آخر: سباق مع الدخان والنيران داخل حوض الصيانة. ومع تكرار الحوادث خلال شهر واحد في قلب القواعد العسكرية الأمريكية، بدأ السؤال يطرح نفسه: هل هي مجرد صدفة تقنية، أم خلل أعمق يهدد أسطولاً يعد الأغلى في العالم؟
كان يُفترض أن تكون السفينة التي تعتبر من أكثر السفن الحربية تطورًا في العالم في حالة «هدوء تقني» داخل حوض الصيانة، لكن الأجواء تحولت فجأة إلى إنذار طارئ، ودخان يتصاعد من داخل المدمرة الشبحية، وصفارات إنذار تقطع السكون، وسباق مع الوقت لمنع كارثة على متن سفينة صُممت لتكون شبه «غير مرئية».
المشهد لم يكن في عرض البحر، بل داخل حوض بناء السفن في ميسيسيبي، حيث لا يُفترض أن يحدث شيء خارج السيطرة. لكن ما جرى في تلك الليلة غيّر المعادلة.
في غضون دقائق، تحرك الطاقم لإخماد الحريق الذي اندلع في جزء غير معلن من السفينة، وسط حالة استنفار، انتهت بإصابة ثلاثة بحارة، أحدهم نُقل إلى المستشفى، بينما تلقى الآخران العلاج في الموقع.
القصة لا تتوقف عند حريق تم إخماده، بل تبدأ من هنا. فقبل أيام فقط، كانت حاملة الطائرات USS Dwight D. Eisenhower تعيش مشهدًا مشابهًا، حين اشتعلت النيران على متنها أثناء وجودها في حوض صيانة بولاية فيرجينيا.
حريقان، سفينتان حربيتان، خلال نفس الشهر، وفي المكان الذي يُفترض أنه الأكثر أمانًا: «أحواض الصيانة».
هذا التكرار السريع لم يعد مجرد صدفة عابرة في نظر مراقبين، بل إشارة تثير تساؤلات أعمق: هل المشكلة تقنية؟ أم خلل في إجراءات الصيانة؟ أم أن هناك شيئًا لا يُقال؟
التحقيقات بدأت بالفعل داخل البحرية الأمريكية، لكن التفاصيل لا تزال محدودة، خصوصا مع عدم الكشف عن موقع الحريق داخل «زوموالت»، وهي سفينة تُعد من أكثر المشاريع العسكرية سرية وتكلفة.
وبينما تؤكد التقارير أن المصابين في حالة مستقرة، يبقى المشهد الأوسع أكثر إرباكًا: إذا كانت النيران تشتعل داخل أكثر السفن تقدمًا، وفي أكثر الأماكن أمانًا، فماذا يحدث عندما تكون في قلب المعركة؟
While it was supposed to be at the peak of its combat readiness, the stealth destroyer USS Zumwalt found itself in a different kind of battle: a race against smoke and flames inside the maintenance dock. With incidents recurring within a month at the heart of U.S. military bases, the question began to arise: Is it merely a technical coincidence, or is there a deeper malfunction threatening a fleet considered the most expensive in the world?
The ship, regarded as one of the most advanced warships in the world, was supposed to be in a state of "technical calm" inside the maintenance dock, but the atmosphere suddenly turned into an emergency alarm, with smoke rising from within the stealth destroyer, sirens piercing the silence, and a race against time to prevent a disaster on a ship designed to be nearly "invisible."
The scene was not at sea, but inside a shipyard in Mississippi, where nothing is supposed to happen out of control. But what occurred that night changed the equation.
Within minutes, the crew moved to extinguish the fire that broke out in an undisclosed part of the ship, amidst a state of alert, which ended with three sailors injured, one of whom was taken to the hospital, while the other two received treatment on site.
The story does not stop at a fire that was extinguished; it begins here. Just days earlier, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower experienced a similar scene when a fire broke out on board while it was in a maintenance dock in Virginia.
Two fires, two warships, within the same month, and in the place that is supposed to be the safest: "maintenance docks."
This rapid recurrence is no longer just a passing coincidence in the eyes of observers, but a signal that raises deeper questions: Is the problem technical? Or a failure in maintenance procedures? Or is there something that is not being said?
Investigations have already begun within the U.S. Navy, but details remain limited, especially with the location of the fire inside the "Zumwalt" not being disclosed, a ship considered one of the most secretive and costly military projects.
While reports confirm that the injured are in stable condition, the broader scene remains more perplexing: If fires are igniting inside the most advanced ships, and in the safest places, what happens when they are in the heat of battle?