بينما كان يُفترض أن تكون في قمة استعدادها القتالي، وجدت المدمرة الشبحية USS Zumwalt نفسها في معركة من نوع آخر: سباق مع الدخان والنيران داخل حوض الصيانة. ومع تكرار الحوادث خلال شهر واحد في قلب القواعد العسكرية الأمريكية، بدأ السؤال يطرح نفسه: هل هي مجرد صدفة تقنية، أم خلل أعمق يهدد أسطولاً يعد الأغلى في العالم؟

كان يُفترض أن تكون السفينة التي تعتبر من أكثر السفن الحربية تطورًا في العالم في حالة «هدوء تقني» داخل حوض الصيانة، لكن الأجواء تحولت فجأة إلى إنذار طارئ، ودخان يتصاعد من داخل المدمرة الشبحية، وصفارات إنذار تقطع السكون، وسباق مع الوقت لمنع كارثة على متن سفينة صُممت لتكون شبه «غير مرئية».

المشهد لم يكن في عرض البحر، بل داخل حوض بناء السفن في ميسيسيبي، حيث لا يُفترض أن يحدث شيء خارج السيطرة. لكن ما جرى في تلك الليلة غيّر المعادلة.

في غضون دقائق، تحرك الطاقم لإخماد الحريق الذي اندلع في جزء غير معلن من السفينة، وسط حالة استنفار، انتهت بإصابة ثلاثة بحارة، أحدهم نُقل إلى المستشفى، بينما تلقى الآخران العلاج في الموقع.

القصة لا تتوقف عند حريق تم إخماده، بل تبدأ من هنا. فقبل أيام فقط، كانت حاملة الطائرات USS Dwight D. Eisenhower تعيش مشهدًا مشابهًا، حين اشتعلت النيران على متنها أثناء وجودها في حوض صيانة بولاية فيرجينيا.

حريقان، سفينتان حربيتان، خلال نفس الشهر، وفي المكان الذي يُفترض أنه الأكثر أمانًا: «أحواض الصيانة».

هذا التكرار السريع لم يعد مجرد صدفة عابرة في نظر مراقبين، بل إشارة تثير تساؤلات أعمق: هل المشكلة تقنية؟ أم خلل في إجراءات الصيانة؟ أم أن هناك شيئًا لا يُقال؟

التحقيقات بدأت بالفعل داخل البحرية الأمريكية، لكن التفاصيل لا تزال محدودة، خصوصا مع عدم الكشف عن موقع الحريق داخل «زوموالت»، وهي سفينة تُعد من أكثر المشاريع العسكرية سرية وتكلفة.

وبينما تؤكد التقارير أن المصابين في حالة مستقرة، يبقى المشهد الأوسع أكثر إرباكًا: إذا كانت النيران تشتعل داخل أكثر السفن تقدمًا، وفي أكثر الأماكن أمانًا، فماذا يحدث عندما تكون في قلب المعركة؟