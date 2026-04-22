يواصل مدرب فريق النصر -البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس- ترسيخ اسمه كأحد أبرز المدربين الذين مروا على الكرة السعودية، بعدما حقق أرقاماً استثنائية في فتراته مع الهلال السعودي والنصر السعودي.


فمع الهلال، نجح جيسوس في تسجيل رقم قياسي تاريخي بسلسلة انتصارات متتالية بلغت 34 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات، إلى جانب 24 انتصاراً متتالياً في الدوري، في إنجاز يعكس الهيمنة الفنية والانضباط التكتيكي للفريق تحت قيادته.


ولم تتوقف بصماته عند هذا الحد، إذ واصل تألقه مع النصر، محققاً أطول سلسلة انتصارات متتالية في تاريخ النادي، بوصوله إلى 19 فوزاً في جميع المسابقات، و15 انتصاراً متتالياً في دوري المحترفين، ما يؤكد قدرته على صناعة الفرق أينما حل.


وتبرز هذه الأرقام حجم التأثير الذي يملكه المدرب البرتغالي، إذ نجح في بناء فرق قادرة على الاستمرارية والانتصار، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أنجح المدربين في تاريخ الدوري السعودي الحديث.