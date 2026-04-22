The coach of Al-Nassr, the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, continues to establish his name as one of the most prominent coaches in Saudi football, having achieved exceptional numbers during his tenures with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.



With Al-Hilal, Jesus succeeded in setting a historic record with a consecutive winning streak of 34 matches across various competitions, along with 24 consecutive victories in the league, an achievement that reflects the team's technical dominance and tactical discipline under his leadership.



His impact did not stop there, as he continued to shine with Al-Nassr, achieving the longest consecutive winning streak in the club's history, reaching 19 wins in all competitions, and 15 consecutive victories in the Professional League, confirming his ability to make a difference wherever he goes.



These numbers highlight the influence that the Portuguese coach possesses, as he has succeeded in building teams capable of consistency and victory, affirming his status as one of the most successful coaches in the history of modern Saudi league football.