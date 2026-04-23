لم يكن أحد في قرية «الشعراء» بدمياط يتخيل أن خدمة يومية بسيطة مثل «شحن كارت الكهرباء» يمكن أن تتحول إلى خيط يقود إلى واحدة من أكثر القضايا صدمة داخل القرية.

كل شيء بدأ بصمت مقلق، طفلة صغيرة بدأت ترفض الذهاب إلى محل الرجل الخمسيني الذي اعتاد الأهالي التعامل معه يومياً لشحن عدادات الكهرباء مسبقة الدفع. مرة بحجة التعب، ومرة بلا تفسير واضح. لكن تكرار الرفض لفت انتباه والدتها، وفتح باباً من الشك لم يكن موجوداً من قبل.

ومع الوقت، بدأت الصورة تتضح أكثر: لم تكن الطفلة وحدها التي تتجنب المكان، بل ظهرت إشارات مماثلة من أطفال آخرين، وكأن هناك شيئاً غير مرئي يدفعهم للابتعاد عن ذلك المحل. وكان هذا الخيط الصغير بداية الانهيار.

تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية كشفت لاحقاً أن المتهم استغل طبيعة عمله كصاحب محل أدوات كهربائية يقدم خدمة شحن العدادات، ليحول المكان إلى وسيلة لاستدراج قاصرات، مستغلاً الثقة والروتين اليومي للأهالي، وفق ما ورد في أوراق التحقيقات.

وتشير التحقيقات إلى أن الجرائم شملت اعتداءات وتصويراً وابتزازاً، في وقائع هزّت الرأي العام داخل القرية بعد انكشاف تفاصيلها.

لكن الصدمة الأكبر لم تكن فقط في الجريمة نفسها، بل فيما حدث داخل قاعة المحكمة. ففي مشهد غير مألوف، وقف أبناء المتهم أنفسهم في مواجهة والدهم، وطالبوا بتوقيع أقصى عقوبة عليه، في لحظة عكست حجم الانفجار داخل الأسرة قبل المجتمع.

ومع تطور القضية، قررت محكمة جنايات دمياط إحالة أوراق المتهم إلى مفتي الجمهورية لأخذ الرأي الشرعي في حكم الإعدام، على أن يتم تحديد موعد لاحق للنطق بالحكم النهائي.

وبين انتظار الحكم وصدمة الأهالي، يبقى السؤال الذي لا يغيب عن القرية: كيف يمكن لخدمة يومية عادية مثل «شحن كارت الكهرباء» أن تتحول إلى مدخل لجريمة بهذا الحجم، دون أن يلاحظ أحد ما كان يحدث في البداية؟