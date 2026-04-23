No one in the village of "Al-Sha'ra" in Damietta could have imagined that a simple daily service like "charging an electricity card" could turn into a thread leading to one of the most shocking cases within the village.

Everything began with a troubling silence; a little girl started refusing to go to the shop of the fifty-year-old man whom the locals dealt with daily to charge their prepaid electricity meters. Sometimes she claimed to be tired, and other times she offered no clear explanation. However, the repeated refusals caught her mother's attention and opened a door of suspicion that had not existed before.

Over time, the picture became clearer: the girl was not the only one avoiding the place; similar signs emerged from other children, as if there were something invisible pushing them away from that shop. This small thread was the beginning of the unraveling.

Investigations by security agencies later revealed that the accused exploited his job as the owner of an electrical tools shop offering meter charging services to turn the place into a means of luring minors, taking advantage of the trust and daily routine of the locals, according to the investigation documents.

The investigations indicate that the crimes included assaults, filming, and blackmail, in incidents that shook public opinion within the village after their details were revealed.

However, the greater shock was not only in the crime itself but in what happened inside the courtroom. In an unusual scene, the accused's own children stood against their father, demanding the maximum penalty be imposed on him, in a moment that reflected the scale of the explosion within the family before the community.

As the case developed, the Damietta Criminal Court decided to refer the accused's papers to the Grand Mufti of the Republic to obtain a legal opinion on the death penalty, with a later date to be set for pronouncing the final verdict.

Amidst the wait for the verdict and the shock of the locals, the question that remains in the village is: how could a normal daily service like "charging an electricity card" turn into an entry point for a crime of this magnitude, without anyone noticing what was happening in the beginning?