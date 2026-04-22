The Egyptian artist Ahmed Helmy surprised his audience and colleagues with a painting he created of his colleague Mona Zaki 27 years ago, before she became his wife.

3 Colors

Helmy shared a picture on his Instagram account showing a drawing of Mona Zaki. He revealed that it is a painting he made in 1999, which is 27 years ago, and three years before his marriage to Mona Zaki.

He added: "I painted this artwork using oil colors, and I used only 3 colors: red, white, and black, which are the colors of the Egyptian flag."

"I Drew You, My Love"

The painting received admiration from tens of thousands of Ahmed Helmy's followers, and several of his colleagues expressed their appreciation for it, including Ghada Adel, Huda El Mufti, Shaimaa Saif, and Aiten Amer.

Helmy re-shared the image through the stories feature on his Instagram account, accompanied by the melody of a song whose lyrics say, "I drew you, my love, in my imagination."

Ahmed Helmy married Mona Zaki in May 2002, and the couple has three children: Laila, Selim, and Younes. They are considered one of the most famous successful marriage stories in the Egyptian artistic community.