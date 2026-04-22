فاجأ الفنان المصري أحمد حلمي جمهوره وزملاءه بلوحة رسمها لزميلته منى زكي منذ 27 عاماً، وقبل أن تصبح زوجته.

3 ألوان

ونشر حلمي صورة على حسابه في «إنستغرام» تظهر رسماً لمنى زكي. وكشف أنها لوحة رسمها في 1999، أي قبل 27 عاماً، وقبل زواجه من منى زكي بـ3 أعوام.

وأضاف: «رسمت هذه اللوحة باستخدام الألوان الزيتية، واستخدمت فيها 3 ألوان فقط، هي الأحمر والأبيض والأسود، وهي ألوان العلم المصري».

«رسمتك يا حبيبي»

ونالت اللوحة إعجاب عشرات الآلاف من متابعي أحمد حلمي، وحرص عدد من زملائه على التعبير عن إعجابهم بها، ومن بينهم غادة عادل، وهدى المفتي، وشيماء سيف وآيتن عامر.

وأعاد حلمي نشر الصورة عبر خاصية القصص المصورة في حسابه على «إنستغرام»، وأرفقها بأنغام أغنية تقول كلماتها «رسمتك يا حبيبي في خيالي».

وتزوج أحمد حلمي من منى زكي في مايو 2002، ورزق الثنائي بثلاثة أبناء، هم: ليلي، وسليم، ويونس، ويعد الثنائي من أشهر قصص الزواج الناجحة في الوسط الفني المصري.