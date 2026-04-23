يفتح الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم ظهر اليوم (الخميس) ملف الشكوى المقدمة من الاتحاد الإماراتي لكرة القدم، على خلفية الأحداث التحكيمية التي صاحبت مواجهة الفريق أمام ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني، ضمن دور نصف النهائي من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، التي أُقيمت بتاريخ 21 أبريل 2026،، ويستمع للتسجيلات الصوتية بين الحكم وتقنية الـ«VAR» لاتخاذ القرار المناسب حيال هذه الشكوى.


وأكد الاتحاد الإماراتي تأييده الكامل للاحتجاج المقدم من نادي شباب الأهلي، مشيراً إلى أن قرار الحكم إلغاء هدف للفريق يُعد تطبيقاً خاطئاً لقوانين اللعبة الصادرة عن مجلس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، وتحديداً القانون رقم (3)، الذي ينظم التعامل مع وجود شخص إضافي داخل أرضية الملعب، ولا يجيز إلغاء الهدف في مثل هذه الحالة.


وأوضح أن القرار التحكيمي يُمثل -وفق ما ورد في الاعتراض- انتهاكاً لمبدأ الشرعية، وتجاوزاً لصلاحيات الحكم، إلى جانب خرق بروتوكولات تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد «VAR»، مبيناً أن الوقائع أظهرت استئناف اللعب بشكل طبيعي عقب إجراء التبديل، وتسجيل الهدف دون تدخل من أي طرف غير مصرح له، قبل أن يتم إلغاؤه لاحقاً عبر تدخل تقنية الفيديو.


وأشار إلى أن هذا التسلسل يؤكد أن قرار الإلغاء لم يستند إلى تقييم ميداني دقيق، بل إلى تفسير قانوني خاطئ، ما يندرج ضمن نطاق الخطأ التقني المؤثر في نتيجة المباراة.


وأعرب الاتحاد الإماراتي عن قلقه حيال مستوى الطاقم التحكيمي وآليات اختياره لمباراة بهذه الأهمية، لافتاً إلى أن حكم اللقاء كان يعمل في الأصل ضمن طاقم تقنية الفيديو، ما يثير تساؤلات حول معايير التعيين وجاهزية الحكام لإدارة المواجهات الحاسمة في البطولات القارية.


وبيّن أن مثل هذه الأخطاء قد تؤثر سلباً على مصداقية المنافسات، وقد تلحق أضراراً رياضية ومالية بالأندية المشاركة، مؤكداً أهمية مراجعة شاملة للإجراءات التحكيمية.


وطالب الاتحاد الإماراتي لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق في الاتحاد الآسيوي بقبول الاحتجاج، والتأكيد على وقوع خطأ تقني في تطبيق القانون، واتخاذ الإجراءات التصحيحية المناسبة، بما في ذلك إمكانية إعادة المباراة، إلى جانب مراجعة أداء الحكام وآليات تدخل تقنية الفيديو، وإعادة النظر في سياسات تعيين الحكام للمباريات المصيرية.