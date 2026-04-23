The Asian Football Confederation will open today (Thursday) the file of the complaint submitted by the UAE Football Association, following the refereeing events that accompanied the team's match against Matsumoto Yamaga FC from Japan, in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League, which took place on April 21, 2026. They will listen to the audio recordings between the referee and the VAR technology to make an appropriate decision regarding this complaint.



The UAE Football Association confirmed its full support for the protest submitted by Al Ahli Youth Club, indicating that the referee's decision to disallow the team's goal is a misapplication of the laws of the game issued by the International Football Association Board, specifically Law No. (3), which regulates the handling of the presence of an additional person on the field, and does not permit the disallowance of a goal in such a case.



It clarified that the refereeing decision represents - according to what was stated in the objection - a violation of the principle of legality, an overreach of the referee's powers, as well as a breach of the VAR protocols, indicating that the facts showed the resumption of play normally after the substitution, and the goal was scored without intervention from any unauthorized party, before it was later disallowed through VAR intervention.



It pointed out that this sequence confirms that the disallowance decision was not based on an accurate field assessment, but rather on a misinterpretation of the law, which falls within the scope of a technical error affecting the outcome of the match.



The UAE Football Association expressed its concern regarding the level of the officiating crew and the mechanisms for selecting officials for such an important match, noting that the match referee was originally part of the VAR crew, raising questions about the appointment criteria and the readiness of referees to manage crucial encounters in continental tournaments.



It indicated that such errors could negatively impact the credibility of the competitions and could cause sporting and financial damage to the participating clubs, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive review of the officiating procedures.



The UAE Football Association called on the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Asian Football Confederation to accept the protest, confirm that a technical error occurred in the application of the law, and take appropriate corrective measures, including the possibility of replaying the match, as well as reviewing the performance of the referees and the mechanisms of VAR intervention, and reconsidering the policies for appointing referees for decisive matches.