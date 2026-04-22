The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Chairman of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, accompanied by the members of the Board of Directors, at the Emirate's headquarters in Jeddah.



Prince Saud bin Mishal emphasized the necessity of continuous and integrated efforts to create an enabling environment that makes Makkah a beacon recognized in various fields, in line with the directives and aspirations of the leadership.