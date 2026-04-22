استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز في مقر الإمارة بجدة، رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة مكة المكرمة الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل يرافقه أعضاء مجلس الإدارة.


وأكد الأمير سعود بن مشعل على ضرورة العمل المستمر والتكاملي لتهيئة بيئة ممكّنة تجعل مكة المكرمة منارة يُشار إليها بالبنان في شتى المجالات تحقيقاً لتوجيهات وتطلعات القيادة.