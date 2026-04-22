استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز في مقر الإمارة بجدة، رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة مكة المكرمة الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل يرافقه أعضاء مجلس الإدارة.
وأكد الأمير سعود بن مشعل على ضرورة العمل المستمر والتكاملي لتهيئة بيئة ممكّنة تجعل مكة المكرمة منارة يُشار إليها بالبنان في شتى المجالات تحقيقاً لتوجيهات وتطلعات القيادة.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Chairman of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, accompanied by the members of the Board of Directors, at the Emirate's headquarters in Jeddah.
Prince Saud bin Mishal emphasized the necessity of continuous and integrated efforts to create an enabling environment that makes Makkah a beacon recognized in various fields, in line with the directives and aspirations of the leadership.