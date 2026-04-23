In a dramatic scene that brought the Iranian conflict back to the forefront of events in Europe, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former Shah of Iran, was unexpectedly attacked with a red liquid while leaving a press conference in Berlin. The incident, which was not without political implications, came just hours after Pahlavi's scathing criticisms of the regime in Tehran.

The incident occurred immediately after the conclusion of a press conference where Pahlavi spoke about the situation in Iran and criticized the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, before leaving the venue amidst a gathering of his supporters.

As he was leaving the press conference building, an individual sprayed a red substance at him, before German police quickly intervened and arrested the suspect at the scene.

Pahlavi was unharmed, as he continued to wave to his supporters before getting into a car that left the area under security protection.

Reza Pahlavi (65 years old) is the son of the former Shah of Iran and has lived outside his country for decades, presenting himself as a political opposition voice seeking to return to the Iranian scene in the event of a change in the current regime.

During the conference prior to the incident, Pahlavi called on European countries to support what he described as the "Iranian people struggling for democracy," and made sharp statements regarding the human rights situation inside Iran, speaking about executions of several political prisoners.

The incident has once again highlighted the controversy surrounding Pahlavi's persona and his political role in exile, with some viewing him as a symbol of opposition, while others question the extent of his influence within Iran today.

Between the attack incident and the political escalation, the question remains: Is what is happening merely an individual tension abroad or a reflection of a deeper political struggle that has not yet ended?