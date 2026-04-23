في مشهد درامي أعاد الصراع الإيراني إلى واجهة الأحداث في أوروبا، تعرض رضا بهلوي، نجل شاه إيران السابق، لهجوم مفاجئ بسائل أحمر أثناء مغادرته مؤتمراً صحفياً في برلين. الحادثة التي لم تخلُ من دلالات سياسية، جاءت بعد ساعات من انتقادات لاذعة وجهها بهلوي للنظام في طهران.

وقعت الحادثة مباشرة بعد انتهاء مؤتمر صحفي تحدث فيه بهلوي عن الأوضاع في إيران وانتقد وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، قبل أن يغادر المكان وسط تجمع لمؤيديه.

وبينما كان يغادر مبنى المؤتمر الصحفي، أقدم شخص على رش مادة حمراء تجاهه، قبل أن تتدخل الشرطة الألمانية سريعًا وتلقي القبض على المشتبه به في موقع الحادثة.

ولم يُصب بهلوي بأذى، حيث استمر في التلويح لمؤيديه قبل أن يستقل سيارة غادرت المكان تحت حماية أمنية.

رضا بهلوي (65 عامًا) هو نجل شاه إيران السابق، ويعيش منذ عقود خارج بلاده، حيث يقدّم نفسه كصوت سياسي معارض يسعى للعودة إلى المشهد الإيراني في حال حدوث تغيير في النظام الحالي.

وخلال المؤتمر الذي سبق الحادثة، دعا بهلوي الدول الأوروبية إلى دعم ما وصفه بـ«الشعب الإيراني المناضل من أجل الديمقراطية»، كما أطلق تصريحات حادة حول الوضع الحقوقي داخل إيران، متحدثًا عن حالات إعدام لعدد من السجناء السياسيين.

وأعادت الحادثة تسليط الضوء على الجدل المحيط بشخصية بهلوي ودوره السياسي في المنفى، بين من يراه رمزًا معارضًا، ومن يشكك في حجم تأثيره داخل إيران اليوم.

وبين حادثة الهجوم، والتصعيد السياسي، يبقى السؤال حاضرًا: هل ما يحدث مجرد توتر فردي في الخارج أم انعكاس لصراع سياسي أعمق لم ينتهِ بعد؟