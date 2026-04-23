In a notable judicial decision that garnered widespread attention, the State Security and Terrorist Crimes Department in Kuwait issued a detailed ruling in a case where dozens of individuals were accused of promoting sectarian strife and sympathizing with foreign entities via social media platforms. The sentences varied between imprisonment for different durations, abstention from punishment, and acquittals, raising legal questions about the dividing lines between freedom of expression and criminal responsibility in the digital world.

The court sentenced 17 defendants to 3 years in prison, while a harsher sentence of 10 years was handed down to one of the Twitter users, based on charges related to inciting sectarian strife and sympathizing with a country described as hostile, according to the case file.

In contrast, the court decided to abstain from punishing 109 other defendants, while 9 defendants were acquitted of the charges against them, in rulings that reflected a clear disparity based on the nature of the actions and the roles attributed to each individual.

The case, which unfolded within the digital space, sparked a broad discussion about the nature of the content published on social media platforms and the limits of legal responsibility regarding what is written or shared through personal accounts, especially in matters related to public security.

Amidst strict sentences and others resulting in acquittals or abstentions from punishment, the most pressing question remains in the legal and media circles: Where does freedom of expression on the internet end, and where does criminal responsibility begin?