في قرار قضائي لافت حظي باهتمام واسع، أصدرت دائرة أمن الدولة وجرائم الأعمال الإرهابية في الكويت حكماً مفصلاً في قضية اتُهم فيها عشرات الأشخاص بالترويج لفتن طائفية والتعاطف مع جهات خارجية عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. تفاوتت الأحكام ما بين السجن لمدد متفاوتة، والامتناع عن العقاب، والبراءة، مما أعاد طرح تساؤلات قانونية حول المعايير الفاصلة بين حرية الرأي والمسؤولية الجنائية في العالم الرقمي.

وقضت المحكمة بحبس 17 متهماً لمدة 3 سنوات، فيما صدر حكم مشدد بالسجن لمدة 10 سنوات بحق أحد المغردين، على خلفية اتهامات مرتبطة بإثارة الفتن الطائفية والتعاطف مع دولة وُصفت بأنها معادية، وفق ما ورد في ملف القضية.

في المقابل، قررت المحكمة الامتناع عن عقاب 109 متهمين آخرين، بينما تمت تبرئة 9 متهمين من التهم المنسوبة إليهم، في أحكام عكست تفاوتاً واضحاً بحسب طبيعة الأفعال والأدوار المنسوبة لكل شخص.

القضية التي دارت أحداثها داخل الفضاء الرقمي فتحت نقاشاً واسعاً حول طبيعة المحتوى المنشور على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وحدود المسؤولية القانونية في ما يُكتب أو يُشارك عبر الحسابات الشخصية، خصوصاً في القضايا التي تتعلق بالأمن العام.

وبين أحكام مشددة وأخرى بالبراءة أو الامتناع عن العقاب، يبقى السؤال الأبرز مطروحاً في الشارع القانوني والإعلامي: أين تنتهي حرية التعبير على الإنترنت وأين تبدأ المسؤولية الجنائية؟