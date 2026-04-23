Hafar Al-Batin University announced the suspension of in-person classes and their transition to remote learning today (Thursday), in all university colleges in the governorates of Hafar Al-Batin, Al-Khafji, and Al-Nairiyah, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology.

The university confirmed that the decision comes as part of its commitment to the safety of its staff and students, amid the weather fluctuations being experienced in the region.