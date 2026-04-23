أعلنت جامعة حفر الباطن تعليق الدراسة الحضورية وتحويلها عن بُعد اليوم (الخميس)، في جميع كليات الجامعة بمحافظات حفر الباطن، والخفجي والنعيرية، بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد.

وأكدت الجامعة، أن القرار يأتي في إطار الحرص على سلامة منسوبيها وطلبتها، في ظل التقلبات الجوية التي تشهدها المنطقة.