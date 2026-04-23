Saudi Arabia has achieved advanced positions globally in several entrepreneurship indicators, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM 2025–2026) report, reflecting the development of the entrepreneurial environment and supporting its competitiveness, which enhances the Kingdom's position among the most supportive economies for entrepreneurship worldwide.



The Kingdom topped high-income economies globally in the Entrepreneurial Finance Index for 2025, confirming the efficiency of the financial environment and the development of support tools for small and medium enterprises, facilitating their access to funding sources and enhancing their growth and sustainability.



Saudi Arabia ranked third globally in the National Entrepreneurship Context Index (NECI), placing it among the most advanced economies in creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship, and strengthening its position as an attractive destination for entrepreneurial investment worldwide.



Accelerated Growth



The report recorded accelerated growth in entrepreneurial activity in the Kingdom, with the early-stage entrepreneurial activity index rising from 12.1% in 2018 to 28.9% in 2025, while the entrepreneurial intention index increased from 26.8% in 2018 to 48.5% in 2025, clearly indicating a growing trend among individuals towards establishing their own projects and investing in available opportunities in the Saudi entrepreneurial environment.



The report also showed progress in university entrepreneurship, with Saudi Arabia achieving the seventh position globally in 2025, compared to the 53rd position in 2018, reflecting the rapid development in the role of educational institutions in supporting innovation and enhancing the entrepreneurial culture, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



Financial Strength



These results confirm the continuous growth in entrepreneurial activity in the Kingdom and the increasing level of trust among individuals, alongside the strength of the financial and regulatory environment, contributing to enhancing the sustainability of enterprise growth and increasing their competitiveness.



The National Entrepreneurship Context Index (NECI) is one of the key indicators in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, led by the GEM alliance in partnership with global academic institutions, including Babson College and the London Business School, while it is implemented in the Kingdom under the leadership of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC).