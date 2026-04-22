عادت التكهنات مجدداً حول طبيعة العلاقة التي تجمع الفنان أحمد العوضي بزميلته يارا السكري، والشرارة هذه المرة كانت «بدلة زفاف» وتعليق من 3 كلمات فقط.
بدلة زفاف
القصة بدأت حين فاجأ العوضي متابعيه على «فيسبوك» بنشر صورة يظهر فيها مرتدياً بدلة زفاف كاملة، دون أي تعليق توضيحي، الصورة الصامتة فتحت باب التأويلات على مصراعيه؛ هل هو مشهد من عمل جديد أم رسالة شخصية مبطنة؟
الإجابة زادت غموضاً عندما دخلت يارا السكري على الخط، واكتفت بالتعليق على الصورة بمجموعة من إيموجي القلوب الحمراء، ليرد عليها العوضي سريعاً بجملة «حبيبي يا حلو».
تفاعل علني
هذا التفاعل العلني أعاد إلى الواجهةالأحاديث التي ربطت بين النجمين منذ عرض مسلسل «علي كلاي» رمضان الماضي، وما زاد الطين بلة تصريحات أدلت بها يارا السكري أخيراً عن مواصفات شريك حياتها المنتظر، إذ اعتبر الجمهور كلامها «وصفاً تفصيلياً» لأحمد العوضي دون ذكر اسمه.
بين الدراما والواقع
حتى اللحظة، لا تأكيد رسمي ولا نفي من الطرفين. لكن تزامن صورة «بدلة الزفاف» مع تعليق «القلوب» ورد «حبيبي يا حلو»، ومع قائمة مواصفات تبدو وكأنها كُتبت على مقاس العوضي، جعل كل شيء يبدو وكأنه فصل جديد من مسلسل، لكن هذا المرة خارج الشاشة.
فهل نحن أمام «تلميح متعمد» يسبق إعلان ارتباط؟ أم مجرد زميلي عمل تجمعهما كيمياء واضحة منذ «علي كلاي»؟ الجمهور يترقب، والتعليق القادم قد يحمل الإجابة.
The speculation has returned regarding the nature of the relationship between artist Ahmed El Awadi and his colleague Yara Al Sukari, and this time the spark was a "wedding suit" and a comment of just 3 words.
Wedding Suit
The story began when El Awadi surprised his followers on Facebook by posting a picture of himself wearing a complete wedding suit, without any explanatory comment. The silent image opened the door wide for interpretations; is it a scene from a new project or a veiled personal message?
The answer became more mysterious when Yara Al Sukari entered the scene, simply commenting on the picture with a series of red heart emojis, to which El Awadi quickly responded with the phrase "My dear, how lovely."
Public Interaction
This public interaction brought back discussions that linked the two stars since the airing of the series "Ali Clay" last Ramadan, and the situation was further complicated by recent statements made by Yara Al Sukari about the qualities of her future partner, as the audience considered her words a "detailed description" of Ahmed El Awadi without mentioning his name.
Between Drama and Reality
So far, there has been no official confirmation or denial from either party. However, the coincidence of the "wedding suit" picture with the "hearts" comment and the response "My dear, how lovely," along with a list of qualities that seem tailor-made for El Awadi, makes everything appear as if it were a new chapter from a series, but this time off-screen.
Are we facing a "deliberate hint" preceding an announcement of a relationship? Or are they just colleagues with a clear chemistry since "Ali Clay"? The audience is waiting, and the next comment may hold the answer.