عادت التكهنات مجدداً حول طبيعة العلاقة التي تجمع الفنان أحمد العوضي بزميلته يارا السكري، والشرارة هذه المرة كانت «بدلة زفاف» وتعليق من 3 كلمات فقط.

بدلة زفاف

القصة بدأت حين فاجأ العوضي متابعيه على «فيسبوك» بنشر صورة يظهر فيها مرتدياً بدلة زفاف كاملة، دون أي تعليق توضيحي، الصورة الصامتة فتحت باب التأويلات على مصراعيه؛ هل هو مشهد من عمل جديد أم رسالة شخصية مبطنة؟

الإجابة زادت غموضاً عندما دخلت يارا السكري على الخط، واكتفت بالتعليق على الصورة بمجموعة من إيموجي القلوب الحمراء، ليرد عليها العوضي سريعاً بجملة «حبيبي يا حلو».

تفاعل علني

هذا التفاعل العلني أعاد إلى الواجهةالأحاديث التي ربطت بين النجمين منذ عرض مسلسل «علي كلاي» رمضان الماضي، وما زاد الطين بلة تصريحات أدلت بها يارا السكري أخيراً عن مواصفات شريك حياتها المنتظر، إذ اعتبر الجمهور كلامها «وصفاً تفصيلياً» لأحمد العوضي دون ذكر اسمه.

بين الدراما والواقع

حتى اللحظة، لا تأكيد رسمي ولا نفي من الطرفين. لكن تزامن صورة «بدلة الزفاف» مع تعليق «القلوب» ورد «حبيبي يا حلو»، ومع قائمة مواصفات تبدو وكأنها كُتبت على مقاس العوضي، جعل كل شيء يبدو وكأنه فصل جديد من مسلسل، لكن هذا المرة خارج الشاشة.

فهل نحن أمام «تلميح متعمد» يسبق إعلان ارتباط؟ أم مجرد زميلي عمل تجمعهما كيمياء واضحة منذ «علي كلاي»؟ الجمهور يترقب، والتعليق القادم قد يحمل الإجابة.