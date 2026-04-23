في قصة هزّت الرأي العام في بريطانيا وأعادت فتح أحد أكثر الملفات جدلاً في أوروبا، اتجهت البريطانية ويندي دافي (56 عامًا) إلى سويسرا لاتخاذ قرار إنهاء حياتها داخل عيادة متخصصة في المساعدة على الموت.

لا تتعلق حكايتها بمرض عضال أو حالة طبية ميؤوس منها، بل بدأت بفقدان ابنها الوحيد في حادثة مأساوية، وهو ما أدخلها في حالة حزن عميق استمر لسنوات، حتى وصلت (بحسب تصريحاتها) إلى مرحلة من الاكتئاب لم تعد ترى فيها معنى للاستمرار.

وبعد عام كامل من التفكير، قررت ويندي السفر إلى عيادة سويسرية معروفة في قضايا المساعدة على الموت، حيث أكدت أنها حسمت قرارها بشكل نهائي.

ويندي وصفت قرارها بأنه خيار شخصي لا رجعة فيه، مضيفة أنها رغم تمتعها بصحة جسدية جيدة، إلا أن الألم النفسي الناتج عن فقدان ابنها كان أكبر من قدرتها على التحمل.

وأشعل هذا القرار جدلاً واسعًا داخل بريطانيا، خصوصا أنه تزامن مع نقاش سياسي محتدم حول تشريع قانون يسمح بالمساعدة على الموت داخل البلاد، وهو مشروع يواجه انقسامًا حادًا بين النواب.

ويرى المؤيدون أن غياب قانون واضح يدفع البعض إلى السفر خارج البلاد، فيما يحذر المعارضون من أن توسيع هذا الحق قد يفتح الباب أمام قرارات يصعب التحقق من دوافعها وحدودها.

وبينما يحتدم الجدل داخل البرلمان البريطاني، خرجت أصوات حقوقية تطالب بإطار قانوني أكثر وضوحًا، مقابل أصوات أخرى تحذر من «منحدر خطير» قد يصعب التحكم فيه مستقبلًا.

قضية ويندي لم تعد مجرد قصة شخصية، بل تحولت إلى رمز لصراع أوسع داخل أوروبا.