أتاحت الجهات المعنية إمكانية طلب تصريح الدخول إلى مكة المكرمة للفئات المستفيدة خلال موسم الحج بطريقة سهلة وسريعة عبر منصة «أبشر أفراد».

وتسمح الخدمة للفئات المستفيدة إصدار تصريح الدخول بخطوات ميسرة لفئات المستفيدين، وهم: حاملو الإقامة المميزة، المستثمرون، مواطنو دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، أم المواطن، أفراد الأسرة غير السعوديين والعمالة المنزلية.

وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية طبقت الإثنين الماضي قرار منع دخول المقيمين إلى العاصمة المقدسة دون تصريح، مؤكدة التزامها بتنفيذ الترتيبات والإجراءات المنظمة لموسم حج 1447. وشددت على أن دخول المشاعر المقدسة يقتصر على من يحمل تصريح عمل يكون صادراً من الجهة المختصة، أو هوية مقيم صادرة من مكة المكرمة، أو تصريح حج.

وأوضح الأمن العام، أن تصاريح دخول مكة للمقيمين العاملين خلال موسم الحج تُصدر إلكترونياً عبر منصتي «أبشر أفراد» و«بوابة مقيم»، وذلك بالتكامل مع المنصة الرقمية الموحدة لإصدار تصاريح الحج (منصة تصريح).

وأعلنت المديرية العامة للجوازات، بدء استقبال طلبات إصدار تصاريح دخول مكة إلكترونياً للمقيمين العاملين خلال موسم الحج، دون الحاجة لمراجعة مقار الجوازات.