أتاحت الجهات المعنية إمكانية طلب تصريح الدخول إلى مكة المكرمة للفئات المستفيدة خلال موسم الحج بطريقة سهلة وسريعة عبر منصة «أبشر أفراد».
وتسمح الخدمة للفئات المستفيدة إصدار تصريح الدخول بخطوات ميسرة لفئات المستفيدين، وهم: حاملو الإقامة المميزة، المستثمرون، مواطنو دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، أم المواطن، أفراد الأسرة غير السعوديين والعمالة المنزلية.
وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية طبقت الإثنين الماضي قرار منع دخول المقيمين إلى العاصمة المقدسة دون تصريح، مؤكدة التزامها بتنفيذ الترتيبات والإجراءات المنظمة لموسم حج 1447. وشددت على أن دخول المشاعر المقدسة يقتصر على من يحمل تصريح عمل يكون صادراً من الجهة المختصة، أو هوية مقيم صادرة من مكة المكرمة، أو تصريح حج.
وأوضح الأمن العام، أن تصاريح دخول مكة للمقيمين العاملين خلال موسم الحج تُصدر إلكترونياً عبر منصتي «أبشر أفراد» و«بوابة مقيم»، وذلك بالتكامل مع المنصة الرقمية الموحدة لإصدار تصاريح الحج (منصة تصريح).
وأعلنت المديرية العامة للجوازات، بدء استقبال طلبات إصدار تصاريح دخول مكة إلكترونياً للمقيمين العاملين خلال موسم الحج، دون الحاجة لمراجعة مقار الجوازات.
The relevant authorities have made it possible to request a permit to enter Mecca for the beneficiary categories during the Hajj season in an easy and quick manner through the "Absher Individuals" platform.
This service allows the beneficiary categories to issue entry permits with simplified steps for the beneficiaries, which include: holders of the premium residency, investors, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the mother of a citizen, non-Saudi family members, and domestic workers.
Last Monday, the security agencies implemented a decision to prohibit residents from entering the holy capital without a permit, affirming their commitment to executing the arrangements and procedures regulating the Hajj season of 1447. They emphasized that access to the holy sites is limited to those holding a work permit issued by the relevant authority, a residency ID issued from Mecca, or a Hajj permit.
The Public Security clarified that entry permits to Mecca for residents working during the Hajj season are issued electronically through the "Absher Individuals" and "Muqeem Portal" platforms, in coordination with the unified digital platform for issuing Hajj permits (Permit Platform).
The General Directorate of Passports announced the start of receiving requests for issuing electronic entry permits to Mecca for residents working during the Hajj season, without the need to visit passport offices.