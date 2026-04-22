The relevant authorities have made it possible to request a permit to enter Mecca for the beneficiary categories during the Hajj season in an easy and quick manner through the "Absher Individuals" platform.

This service allows the beneficiary categories to issue entry permits with simplified steps for the beneficiaries, which include: holders of the premium residency, investors, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the mother of a citizen, non-Saudi family members, and domestic workers.

Last Monday, the security agencies implemented a decision to prohibit residents from entering the holy capital without a permit, affirming their commitment to executing the arrangements and procedures regulating the Hajj season of 1447. They emphasized that access to the holy sites is limited to those holding a work permit issued by the relevant authority, a residency ID issued from Mecca, or a Hajj permit.

The Public Security clarified that entry permits to Mecca for residents working during the Hajj season are issued electronically through the "Absher Individuals" and "Muqeem Portal" platforms, in coordination with the unified digital platform for issuing Hajj permits (Permit Platform).

The General Directorate of Passports announced the start of receiving requests for issuing electronic entry permits to Mecca for residents working during the Hajj season, without the need to visit passport offices.