كنز بـ 424 مليار دولار.. اكتشاف منجم ضخم في «الأنديز» يعزز خريطة المعادن عالميا

أعلن خبراء الجيولوجيا عن أحد أضخم الاكتشافات المعدنية في العقود الثلاثة الأخيرة، وذلك في قلب جبال الأنديز الشاهقة، على ارتفاع يتجاوز 4500 متر فوق سطح البحر، وعلى الحدود الجبلية بين الأرجنتين وتشيلي، باكتشاف مشروع فيكونيا الذي يضم رواسب هائلة من النحاس والذهب والفضة، تقدر قيمتها الإجمالية بأكثر من 424 مليار دولار، حسب التقديرات الأولية.
يمتد المشروع عبر مقاطعة سان خوان في الأرجنتين ومنطقة أتاكاما في تشيلي، ويشمل موقعين رئيسيين هما فيلو ديل سول وخوسيه ماريا، حيث أنه وفقاً للدراسات الفنية الصادرة عن الشركتين، يحتوي الموقع على نحو 13-14 مليون طن من النحاس في الفئة المؤكدة والمحتملة، إضافة إلى عشرات الملايين من الأونصات من الذهب تقدر بنحو 32-36 مليون أونصة ومئات الملايين من أونصات الفضة والتي تقدر بنحو 659-729 مليون أونصة.
ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف من أكبر الاكتشافات «الخضراء» للنحاس خلال الـ30 عاماً الماضية، حيث يُتوقع أن يصبح المشروع إذا تم تطويره بالكامل من بين أكبر خمس مناجم إنتاج للنحاس والذهب والفضة في العالم، مع إمكانية إنتاج سنوي يصل إلى أكثر من 500 ألف طن من النحاس، بالإضافة إلى كميات كبيرة من الذهب والفضة.
ويقع المشروع في منطقة جيولوجية غنية بالمعادن، مرتبطة بنظم البراكين والصخور النارية في سلسلة الأنديز، مما يفسر وجود رواسب عالية الجودة، ومع ذلك، يواجه التطوير تحديات لوجستية وبيئية كبيرة بسبب الارتفاع الشاهق، والظروف المناخية القاسية، والطبيعة الحدودية بين البلدين، التي تتطلب تنسيقاً ثنائياً.
يأتي هذا الاكتشاف في وقت إستراتيجي عالمياً، إذ يُعد النحاس «معدن التحول الأخضر» الأساسي لصناعة السيارات الكهربائية، وتوربينات الطاقة المتجددة، وشبكات نقل الكهرباء، ومع تزايد الطلب العالمي على النحاس بسبب أهداف الحياد الكربوني، من المتوقع أن يساهم مشروع فيكونيا في تعزيز إمدادات السوق العالمية.
أما الذهب والفضة فيضيفان قيمة اقتصادية هائلة، خصوصا مع ارتفاع أسعار المعادن الثمينة، حيث يبلغ الاستثمار المتوقع في المشروع نحو 18 مليار دولار على مدى مراحل التطوير مع استثمار أولي يقارب 7 مليارات دولار، ومن المتوقع بدء الإنتاج نحو عام 2030، مع عمر منجم يتجاوز 70 عاماً.
Geology experts have announced one of the largest mineral discoveries in the last three decades, located in the heart of the towering Andes Mountains, at an altitude exceeding 4500 meters above sea level, on the mountainous border between Argentina and Chile, with the discovery of the Vicuna project, which contains enormous deposits of copper, gold, and silver, with a total estimated value of more than 424 billion dollars, according to preliminary estimates.
The project extends across the San Juan province in Argentina and the Atacama region in Chile, and includes two main sites: Filo del Sol and José María. According to the technical studies issued by the companies, the site contains about 13-14 million tons of copper in the proven and probable category, in addition to tens of millions of ounces of gold estimated at around 32-36 million ounces and hundreds of millions of ounces of silver estimated at around 659-729 million ounces.
This discovery is considered one of the largest "green" copper discoveries in the past 30 years, as the project is expected to become, if fully developed, among the top five producing mines for copper, gold, and silver in the world, with the potential for annual production exceeding 500,000 tons of copper, along with large quantities of gold and silver.
The project is located in a geologically rich mineral area, linked to volcanic and igneous rock systems in the Andes range, which explains the presence of high-quality deposits. However, the development faces significant logistical and environmental challenges due to the high altitude, harsh climatic conditions, and the border nature between the two countries, which requires bilateral coordination.
This discovery comes at a globally strategic time, as copper is considered the essential "green transition metal" for electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy turbines, and electricity transmission networks. With the increasing global demand for copper due to carbon neutrality goals, the Vicuna project is expected to contribute to enhancing global market supplies.
Gold and silver also add enormous economic value, especially with the rising prices of precious metals, where the expected investment in the project is about 18 billion dollars over the development phases, with an initial investment of nearly 7 billion dollars. Production is expected to begin around 2030, with a mine life exceeding 70 years.