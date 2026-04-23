كنز بـ 424 مليار دولار.. اكتشاف منجم ضخم في «الأنديز» يعزز خريطة المعادن عالميا

Geology experts have announced one of the largest mineral discoveries in the last three decades, located in the heart of the towering Andes Mountains, at an altitude exceeding 4500 meters above sea level, on the mountainous border between Argentina and Chile, with the discovery of the Vicuna project, which contains enormous deposits of copper, gold, and silver, with a total estimated value of more than 424 billion dollars, according to preliminary estimates.

The project extends across the San Juan province in Argentina and the Atacama region in Chile, and includes two main sites: Filo del Sol and José María. According to the technical studies issued by the companies, the site contains about 13-14 million tons of copper in the proven and probable category, in addition to tens of millions of ounces of gold estimated at around 32-36 million ounces and hundreds of millions of ounces of silver estimated at around 659-729 million ounces.

This discovery is considered one of the largest "green" copper discoveries in the past 30 years, as the project is expected to become, if fully developed, among the top five producing mines for copper, gold, and silver in the world, with the potential for annual production exceeding 500,000 tons of copper, along with large quantities of gold and silver.

The project is located in a geologically rich mineral area, linked to volcanic and igneous rock systems in the Andes range, which explains the presence of high-quality deposits. However, the development faces significant logistical and environmental challenges due to the high altitude, harsh climatic conditions, and the border nature between the two countries, which requires bilateral coordination.

This discovery comes at a globally strategic time, as copper is considered the essential "green transition metal" for electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy turbines, and electricity transmission networks. With the increasing global demand for copper due to carbon neutrality goals, the Vicuna project is expected to contribute to enhancing global market supplies.

Gold and silver also add enormous economic value, especially with the rising prices of precious metals, where the expected investment in the project is about 18 billion dollars over the development phases, with an initial investment of nearly 7 billion dollars. Production is expected to begin around 2030, with a mine life exceeding 70 years.