أعلن خبراء الجيولوجيا عن أحد أضخم الاكتشافات المعدنية في العقود الثلاثة الأخيرة، وذلك في قلب جبال الأنديز الشاهقة، على ارتفاع يتجاوز 4500 متر فوق سطح البحر، وعلى الحدود الجبلية بين الأرجنتين وتشيلي، باكتشاف مشروع فيكونيا الذي يضم رواسب هائلة من النحاس والذهب والفضة، تقدر قيمتها الإجمالية بأكثر من 424 مليار دولار، حسب التقديرات الأولية.

كنز بـ 424 مليار دولار.. اكتشاف منجم ضخم في «الأنديز» يعزز خريطة المعادن عالميا

يمتد المشروع عبر مقاطعة سان خوان في الأرجنتين ومنطقة أتاكاما في تشيلي، ويشمل موقعين رئيسيين هما فيلو ديل سول وخوسيه ماريا، حيث أنه وفقاً للدراسات الفنية الصادرة عن الشركتين، يحتوي الموقع على نحو 13-14 مليون طن من النحاس في الفئة المؤكدة والمحتملة، إضافة إلى عشرات الملايين من الأونصات من الذهب تقدر بنحو 32-36 مليون أونصة ومئات الملايين من أونصات الفضة والتي تقدر بنحو 659-729 مليون أونصة.

ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف من أكبر الاكتشافات «الخضراء» للنحاس خلال الـ30 عاماً الماضية، حيث يُتوقع أن يصبح المشروع إذا تم تطويره بالكامل من بين أكبر خمس مناجم إنتاج للنحاس والذهب والفضة في العالم، مع إمكانية إنتاج سنوي يصل إلى أكثر من 500 ألف طن من النحاس، بالإضافة إلى كميات كبيرة من الذهب والفضة.

كنز بـ 424 مليار دولار.. اكتشاف منجم ضخم في «الأنديز» يعزز خريطة المعادن عالميا

ويقع المشروع في منطقة جيولوجية غنية بالمعادن، مرتبطة بنظم البراكين والصخور النارية في سلسلة الأنديز، مما يفسر وجود رواسب عالية الجودة، ومع ذلك، يواجه التطوير تحديات لوجستية وبيئية كبيرة بسبب الارتفاع الشاهق، والظروف المناخية القاسية، والطبيعة الحدودية بين البلدين، التي تتطلب تنسيقاً ثنائياً.

يأتي هذا الاكتشاف في وقت إستراتيجي عالمياً، إذ يُعد النحاس «معدن التحول الأخضر» الأساسي لصناعة السيارات الكهربائية، وتوربينات الطاقة المتجددة، وشبكات نقل الكهرباء، ومع تزايد الطلب العالمي على النحاس بسبب أهداف الحياد الكربوني، من المتوقع أن يساهم مشروع فيكونيا في تعزيز إمدادات السوق العالمية.

أما الذهب والفضة فيضيفان قيمة اقتصادية هائلة، خصوصا مع ارتفاع أسعار المعادن الثمينة، حيث يبلغ الاستثمار المتوقع في المشروع نحو 18 مليار دولار على مدى مراحل التطوير مع استثمار أولي يقارب 7 مليارات دولار، ومن المتوقع بدء الإنتاج نحو عام 2030، مع عمر منجم يتجاوز 70 عاماً.