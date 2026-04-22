انهارت الفنانة الكويتية سعاد عبدالله بالبكاء خلال نعي صديقتها ورفيقة مشوارها الفني الراحلة حياة الفهد، التي توفيت صباح أمس، بعد معاناة طويلة مع المرض.

أنا وحيدة

وبدت سعاد متأثرة إلى حد كبير خلال مداخلة هاتفية، وعبّرت عن صدمتها وحزنها العميق بكلمات حملت الكثير من الألم لفقدان رفيقة عمرها الفني، وقالت: «ما أعرف وش أقول، صعبة، صعبة، خلاص يعني أنا وحدة أحس كأني وحيدة الحين، كأن ما عندي أحد.. كأن ما عندي ظهر.. ما عندي سند.. راحوا كل معي واللي كانوا عزوتي».

وأضافت: «أصبحنا نفقد واحد ورا الآخر من جيلي اللي عايشته.. اللي اشتغلت معاه وكونا جزءا كبيرا من ذاكرة الفن في المنطقة والكويت».

ولم تتمالك سعاد عبدالله دموعها خلال حديثها، واختلطت كلماتها بالبكاء، قائلة: «صعبة عليّ.. شو تريديني أقول.. بس أحس بالوحدة وايد».