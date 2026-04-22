انهارت الفنانة الكويتية سعاد عبدالله بالبكاء خلال نعي صديقتها ورفيقة مشوارها الفني الراحلة حياة الفهد، التي توفيت صباح أمس، بعد معاناة طويلة مع المرض.
أنا وحيدة
وبدت سعاد متأثرة إلى حد كبير خلال مداخلة هاتفية، وعبّرت عن صدمتها وحزنها العميق بكلمات حملت الكثير من الألم لفقدان رفيقة عمرها الفني، وقالت: «ما أعرف وش أقول، صعبة، صعبة، خلاص يعني أنا وحدة أحس كأني وحيدة الحين، كأن ما عندي أحد.. كأن ما عندي ظهر.. ما عندي سند.. راحوا كل معي واللي كانوا عزوتي».
وأضافت: «أصبحنا نفقد واحد ورا الآخر من جيلي اللي عايشته.. اللي اشتغلت معاه وكونا جزءا كبيرا من ذاكرة الفن في المنطقة والكويت».
ولم تتمالك سعاد عبدالله دموعها خلال حديثها، واختلطت كلماتها بالبكاء، قائلة: «صعبة عليّ.. شو تريديني أقول.. بس أحس بالوحدة وايد».
The Kuwaiti artist Suad Abdullah broke down in tears while mourning her friend and artistic companion, the late Hayat Al-Fahd, who passed away yesterday morning after a long struggle with illness.
I Am Alone
Suad appeared to be greatly affected during a phone call, expressing her shock and deep sadness with words that carried a lot of pain for the loss of her lifelong artistic companion. She said: "I don't know what to say, it's hard, hard, I feel like I am alone now, as if I have no one.. as if I have no support.. everyone who was with me and who was my strength is gone."
She added: "We are losing one after another from my generation that I lived with.. those I worked with and who formed a large part of the artistic memory in the region and Kuwait."
Suad Abdullah could not hold back her tears during her talk, and her words were mixed with sobs, saying: "It's hard for me.. what do you want me to say.. I just feel very lonely."