The Kuwaiti artist Suad Abdullah broke down in tears while mourning her friend and artistic companion, the late Hayat Al-Fahd, who passed away yesterday morning after a long struggle with illness.

I Am Alone

Suad appeared to be greatly affected during a phone call, expressing her shock and deep sadness with words that carried a lot of pain for the loss of her lifelong artistic companion. She said: "I don't know what to say, it's hard, hard, I feel like I am alone now, as if I have no one.. as if I have no support.. everyone who was with me and who was my strength is gone."

She added: "We are losing one after another from my generation that I lived with.. those I worked with and who formed a large part of the artistic memory in the region and Kuwait."

Suad Abdullah could not hold back her tears during her talk, and her words were mixed with sobs, saying: "It's hard for me.. what do you want me to say.. I just feel very lonely."