في خطوة قضائية غير مسبوقة هزّت الرأي العام التركي، أصدرت السلطات في ولاية كهرمان مرعش قرارًا بتوقيف والدة شاب متهم بتنفيذ هجوم مسلح داخل مدرسة، في خطوة قلبت مسار القضية من مجرد تحقيق جنائي إلى ملف مساءلة أسرية حساس.

القرار لم يأتِ بسبب الجريمة وحدها، بل بسبب ما كشفته التحقيقات من تفاصيل سبقت الحادثة، حيث تبين أن الشاب كان يخضع لمتابعة نفسية دقيقة، مع وجود توصيات طبية واضحة بنقله إلى مستشفى متخصص في الطب النفسي للأطفال والمراهقين.

لكن هذه التوصيات بحسب ملف الادعاء العام، لم تُنفذ في الوقت المناسب، ولم يتم استكمال خطة العلاج الموصى بها، رغم التحذيرات المتكررة من مختصين بشأن تدهور الحالة النفسية للمراهق.

ومع مرور الوقت، تصاعدت الحالة بشكل خطير، قبل أن تنتهي (وفق ما تشير إليه التحقيقات) بتنفيذ الهجوم الذي أثار صدمة واسعة داخل المجتمع التركي وأعاد فتح النقاش حول الصحة النفسية في المدارس.

في المقابل، لم يتعامل الادعاء مع الأمر باعتباره مجرد تقصير عائلي، بل ذهب إلى توصيف قانوني أكثر حدة، معتبرًا أن تجاهل العلاج في مثل هذه الحالات قد يرقى إلى «إهمال تقصيري» ساهم في تهيئة الظروف لوقوع الجريمة.

وهنا بدأ الجدل الحقيقي: هل يمكن تحميل الأهل مسؤولية قانونية عن أفعال أبنائهم إذا تجاهلوا التحذيرات الطبية؟ أم أن الجريمة تبقى مسؤولية فردية مهما كانت الظروف المحيطة؟

القضية انقسم حولها الرأي العام بين من يرى أن الأسرة جزء أساسي من منظومة الحماية النفسية، وأن تجاهل التوصيات الطبية قد تكون له عواقب كارثية، وبين من يحذر من توسيع دائرة المسؤولية الجنائية بشكل قد يفتح بابًا معقدًا قانونيًا وإنسانيًا.

ومع استمرار التحقيقات، تبقى الأسئلة مفتوحة أمام القضاء والمجتمع معًا: أين تنتهي مسؤولية الأهل في متابعة الصحة النفسية لأبنائهم؟ وأين تبدأ الجريمة التي لا يمكن التراجع عنها؟