في خطوة قضائية غير مسبوقة هزّت الرأي العام التركي، أصدرت السلطات في ولاية كهرمان مرعش قرارًا بتوقيف والدة شاب متهم بتنفيذ هجوم مسلح داخل مدرسة، في خطوة قلبت مسار القضية من مجرد تحقيق جنائي إلى ملف مساءلة أسرية حساس.
القرار لم يأتِ بسبب الجريمة وحدها، بل بسبب ما كشفته التحقيقات من تفاصيل سبقت الحادثة، حيث تبين أن الشاب كان يخضع لمتابعة نفسية دقيقة، مع وجود توصيات طبية واضحة بنقله إلى مستشفى متخصص في الطب النفسي للأطفال والمراهقين.
لكن هذه التوصيات بحسب ملف الادعاء العام، لم تُنفذ في الوقت المناسب، ولم يتم استكمال خطة العلاج الموصى بها، رغم التحذيرات المتكررة من مختصين بشأن تدهور الحالة النفسية للمراهق.
ومع مرور الوقت، تصاعدت الحالة بشكل خطير، قبل أن تنتهي (وفق ما تشير إليه التحقيقات) بتنفيذ الهجوم الذي أثار صدمة واسعة داخل المجتمع التركي وأعاد فتح النقاش حول الصحة النفسية في المدارس.
في المقابل، لم يتعامل الادعاء مع الأمر باعتباره مجرد تقصير عائلي، بل ذهب إلى توصيف قانوني أكثر حدة، معتبرًا أن تجاهل العلاج في مثل هذه الحالات قد يرقى إلى «إهمال تقصيري» ساهم في تهيئة الظروف لوقوع الجريمة.
وهنا بدأ الجدل الحقيقي: هل يمكن تحميل الأهل مسؤولية قانونية عن أفعال أبنائهم إذا تجاهلوا التحذيرات الطبية؟ أم أن الجريمة تبقى مسؤولية فردية مهما كانت الظروف المحيطة؟
القضية انقسم حولها الرأي العام بين من يرى أن الأسرة جزء أساسي من منظومة الحماية النفسية، وأن تجاهل التوصيات الطبية قد تكون له عواقب كارثية، وبين من يحذر من توسيع دائرة المسؤولية الجنائية بشكل قد يفتح بابًا معقدًا قانونيًا وإنسانيًا.
ومع استمرار التحقيقات، تبقى الأسئلة مفتوحة أمام القضاء والمجتمع معًا: أين تنتهي مسؤولية الأهل في متابعة الصحة النفسية لأبنائهم؟ وأين تبدأ الجريمة التي لا يمكن التراجع عنها؟
In an unprecedented judicial move that shook Turkish public opinion, authorities in Kahramanmaraş province issued a decision to detain the mother of a young man accused of carrying out an armed attack inside a school, a step that transformed the case from a mere criminal investigation into a sensitive family accountability file.
The decision was not made solely because of the crime, but due to what the investigations revealed about details preceding the incident, where it became clear that the young man was under close psychological monitoring, with clear medical recommendations for his transfer to a specialized hospital for child and adolescent psychiatry.
However, these recommendations, according to the public prosecution file, were not implemented in a timely manner, and the recommended treatment plan was not completed, despite repeated warnings from specialists regarding the deterioration of the teenager's mental health.
As time passed, the situation escalated dangerously, before culminating (according to what the investigations indicate) in the attack that caused widespread shock within Turkish society and reopened the discussion about mental health in schools.
On the other hand, the prosecution did not treat the matter as merely a family shortcoming, but instead adopted a harsher legal characterization, considering that neglecting treatment in such cases could amount to "negligent disregard" that contributed to creating the conditions for the crime to occur.
Here began the real debate: Can parents be held legally responsible for their children's actions if they ignore medical warnings? Or does the crime remain an individual responsibility regardless of the surrounding circumstances?
Public opinion on the case is divided between those who see the family as an essential part of the mental health protection system, and that ignoring medical recommendations can have catastrophic consequences, and those who warn against expanding the scope of criminal responsibility in a way that could open a complex legal and humanitarian door.
As investigations continue, questions remain open before both the judiciary and society: Where does parental responsibility for monitoring their children's mental health end? And where does the crime that cannot be undone begin?