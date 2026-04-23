كشف وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف، أن السعودية بدأت قطف ثمار جهود تنويع مصادر الدخل الاقتصادي الذي ساهم بالأداء التاريخي لتجارة المملكة في 2025، في ظل امتلاكها محفظة متنوعة من الصادرات، وأبرزها صادرات الأسمدة التي ارتفعت إلى أكثر من 11 مليون طن في العام الماضي.
وقال في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»: «إن السعودية تحتل المركز الرابع عالمياً من حيث صادرات الأسمدة، مشيرا إلي أن الصناعات الغذائية ارتفعت 60% بدعم من رؤية السعودية 2030».
وأشار إلى إطلاق برنامج لدعم المصدّرين لتغطية التكاليف الإضافية.
تعزيز التجارة والطاقة
وبين أن منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية عززت من دور إعادة التصدير، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة عملت على تعزيز دورها بالتجارة وقطاع الطاقة خلال الفترة الحالية.
وأكد أن اقتصاد المملكة أظهر صمودا في ظل الأزمة التي تمر بها المنطقة.
وأفاد بأن المنطقة ستخرج بصورة أقوى بعد انتهاء الأزمة والتعاون سيزداد. وأشار إلى أن بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي منح أكثر من 130 مليار ريال منذ تأسيسه.
Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef revealed that Saudi Arabia has begun to reap the benefits of efforts to diversify sources of economic income, which contributed to the historic performance of the Kingdom's trade in 2025, given that it possesses a diverse portfolio of exports, the most notable of which are fertilizer exports that rose to more than 11 million tons last year.
He stated in an interview with “Al Arabiya Business”: “Saudi Arabia ranks fourth globally in terms of fertilizer exports, noting that food industries have increased by 60% supported by Saudi Vision 2030.”
He pointed out the launch of a program to support exporters to cover additional costs.
Enhancing Trade and Energy
He indicated that the transportation and logistics system has strengthened the role of re-exporting, noting that the Kingdom has worked to enhance its role in trade and the energy sector during the current period.
He affirmed that the Kingdom's economy has shown resilience amid the crisis the region is experiencing.
He stated that the region will emerge stronger after the crisis ends and cooperation will increase. He pointed out that the Saudi Export-Import Bank has granted more than 130 billion riyals since its establishment.