كشف وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف، أن السعودية بدأت قطف ثمار جهود تنويع مصادر الدخل الاقتصادي الذي ساهم بالأداء التاريخي لتجارة المملكة في 2025، في ظل امتلاكها محفظة متنوعة من الصادرات، وأبرزها صادرات الأسمدة التي ارتفعت إلى أكثر من 11 مليون طن في العام الماضي.


وقال في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»: «إن السعودية تحتل المركز الرابع عالمياً من حيث صادرات الأسمدة، مشيرا إلي أن الصناعات الغذائية ارتفعت 60% بدعم من رؤية السعودية 2030».


وأشار إلى إطلاق برنامج لدعم المصدّرين لتغطية التكاليف الإضافية.


تعزيز التجارة والطاقة


وبين أن منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية عززت من دور إعادة التصدير، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة عملت على تعزيز دورها بالتجارة وقطاع الطاقة خلال الفترة الحالية.


وأكد أن اقتصاد المملكة أظهر صمودا في ظل الأزمة التي تمر بها المنطقة.


وأفاد بأن المنطقة ستخرج بصورة أقوى بعد انتهاء الأزمة والتعاون سيزداد. وأشار إلى أن بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي منح أكثر من 130 مليار ريال منذ تأسيسه.