Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef revealed that Saudi Arabia has begun to reap the benefits of efforts to diversify sources of economic income, which contributed to the historic performance of the Kingdom's trade in 2025, given that it possesses a diverse portfolio of exports, the most notable of which are fertilizer exports that rose to more than 11 million tons last year.



He stated in an interview with “Al Arabiya Business”: “Saudi Arabia ranks fourth globally in terms of fertilizer exports, noting that food industries have increased by 60% supported by Saudi Vision 2030.”



He pointed out the launch of a program to support exporters to cover additional costs.



Enhancing Trade and Energy



He indicated that the transportation and logistics system has strengthened the role of re-exporting, noting that the Kingdom has worked to enhance its role in trade and the energy sector during the current period.



He affirmed that the Kingdom's economy has shown resilience amid the crisis the region is experiencing.



He stated that the region will emerge stronger after the crisis ends and cooperation will increase. He pointed out that the Saudi Export-Import Bank has granted more than 130 billion riyals since its establishment.