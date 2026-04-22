أقرت وزارة المالية تقديم موعد إيداع رواتب موظفي القطاع العام لشهر مايو القادم، ليصبح يوم الأحد الـ24 من مايو، الموافق للسابع من شهر ذي الحجة، بدلاً من دورته الزمنية المعتادة.


وكشفت الوزارة، عبر موقعها، أن خطوة تبكير الاستحقاقات المالية جاءت إثر تزامن تاريخ الصرف النظامي في 27 من الشهر الميلادي، مع إطلالة أول أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك، استناداً إلى تقويم أم القرى.


تأمين متطلبات المعيشة


وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذا الإجراء الاستباقي يهدف بشكل مباشر إلى تمكين العاملين في أجهزة الدولة من تلبية احتياجاتهم وتأمين المتطلبات المعيشية بأريحية تامة، قبيل حلول شعائر العيد.


وأشارت إلى أن التدبير المالي الأخير يترجم الحرص المؤسسي على مراعاة المناسبات الرسمية، وتيسير الإجراءات للعاملين، في خطوة من شأنها تعزيز «الاستقرار المالي» ومواكبة متطلبات المواسم الدينية بمرونة عالية.