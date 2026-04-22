The Ministry of Finance has approved the advancement of the deposit date for public sector employees' salaries for the upcoming month of May to Sunday, May 24, corresponding to the 7th of Dhu al-Hijjah, instead of its usual schedule.



The ministry revealed on its website that the decision to advance the financial entitlements was made due to the regular payment date falling on the 27th of the Gregorian month, coinciding with the first day of Eid al-Adha, based on the Umm al-Qura calendar.



Securing Living Requirements



The ministry explained that this proactive measure aims directly to enable employees in state agencies to meet their needs and secure their living requirements comfortably before the holiday celebrations.



It pointed out that this recent financial arrangement reflects the institutional commitment to consider official occasions and facilitate procedures for employees, in a move that is expected to enhance "financial stability" and adapt to the requirements of religious seasons with high flexibility.