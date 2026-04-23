She did not expect her journey towards beauty to end with a face wrapped in gauze and unbearable pain. In the Turkish city of Adana, an ordinary beauty treatment turned into a shocking story that shook social media, after a mother of four emerged from a beauty session with a burned face instead of the "royal look" she was promised.

The tale began when the housewife (40 years old) decided to undergo a beauty treatment with an enticing name: "Princess Face." A name that is sure to tempt many, especially with promises of quick results and brighter features. After two previous sessions without serious complications, the woman entered the third session on Friday with confidence, and left after paying seven thousand Turkish lira, unaware that the worst was yet to come.

By evening, everything changed. The pain escalated in an unprecedented way, no longer resembling what she had felt before. She endured heavy minutes that turned into suffering, before finding herself forced to head to the hospital, where the shock awaited her after it was revealed that she had suffered second-degree burns on her face.

At the hospital, the doctors began treatment immediately, wrapping her face almost entirely in medical gauze. But the wound was not just physical. When she returned home, she faced a harsh moment when her young son ran away from her, screaming, unable to recognize her features, describing her as a "monster."

This moment was enough to turn pain into anger. The woman did not hesitate to take legal action, filing an official complaint against the beauty center and the employee who conducted the session, relying on a medical report confirming her burns as a result of the procedure.

Despite the center owner's attempt to contain the situation by offering to refund the amount paid after consulting a lawyer, the woman refused to settle for that, demanding financial and moral compensation for the harm she suffered, considering what happened not just a passing mistake, but gross negligence.

The story did not stop at the incident; it sparked a wide discussion in Turkey about the dangers of unlicensed beauty centers, especially those that use laser devices without the supervision of specialists. Amid widespread interaction, other women began sharing their experiences, ranging from limited successes to painful failures.

As for the victim of this incident, she chose to tell her story publicly, not only to demand her rights but to warn every woman against falling for flashy headlines without ensuring the safety of the place and the expertise of those in charge.