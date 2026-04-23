لم تكن تتوقع أن تنتهي رحلتها نحو الجمال بوجه ملفوف بالشاش وألم لا يُحتمل. في مدينة أضنة التركية، تحولت تجربة تجميل عادية إلى قصة صادمة هزّت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما خرجت أم لأربعة أطفال من جلسة تجميل بوجه محترق بدل «الإطلالة الملكية» التي وُعدت بها.

بدأت الحكاية حين قررت ربة المنزل (40 عاما) خوض تجربة تجميل تحمل اسما جذابا: «وجه أميرة». اسم كفيل بإغراء الكثيرات، خصوصا مع وعود بنتائج سريعة وملامح أكثر إشراقا. وبعد جلستين سابقتين دون مضاعفات خطيرة، دخلت المرأة الجلسة الثالثة يوم الجمعة بثقة، وخرجت منها بعد دفع سبعة آلاف ليرة تركية، دون أن تعلم أن الأسوأ لم يبدأ بعد.

ومع حلول المساء، تغير كل شيء. فالألم تصاعد بشكل غير مسبوق، ولم يعد يشبه ما شعرت به سابقا. مرت بدقائق ثقيلة تحولت إلى معاناة، قبل أن تجد نفسها مضطرة للتوجه إلى المستشفى، حيث كانت الصدمة بانتظارها بعدما تبين إصابتها بحروق من الدرجة الثانية في الوجه.

وفي المستشفى، بدأ الأطباء العلاج فورا، ولفّوا وجهها بالكامل تقريبا بالشاش الطبي. لكن الجرح لم يكن جسديا فقط. فحين عادت إلى منزلها، واجهت لحظة قاسية عندما فرّ ابنها الصغير منها وهو يصرخ، غير قادر على التعرف على ملامحها، واصفا إياها بـ«الوحش».

هذه اللحظة كانت كفيلة بتحويل الألم إلى غضب. لم تتردد المرأة في اتخاذ خطوة قانونية، وقدمت شكوى رسمية ضد مركز التجميل والموظفة التي أجرت الجلسة، مستندة إلى تقرير طبي يؤكد تعرضها لحروق نتيجة الإجراء.

ورغم محاولة مالكة المركز احتواء الموقف بعرض إعادة المبلغ المدفوع بعد استشارة محامٍ، إلا أن المرأة رفضت الاكتفاء بذلك، مطالبة بتعويض مادي ومعنوي عن الضرر الذي لحق بها، معتبرة أن ما حدث ليس مجرد خطأ عابر، بل إهمال جسيم.

القصة لم تتوقف عند حدود الحادثة، بل فجّرت نقاشا واسعا في تركيا حول مخاطر مراكز التجميل غير المرخصة، خصوصا تلك التي تستخدم أجهزة الليزر دون إشراف مختصين. ووسط تفاعل واسع، بدأت نساء أخريات بمشاركة تجاربهن، بين نجاحات محدودة وإخفاقات مؤلمة.

أما ضحية هذه الحادثة فاختارت أن تروي قصتها علنا، ليس فقط للمطالبة بحقها، بل لتحذير كل امرأة من الانسياق وراء العناوين البراقة دون التأكد من سلامة المكان وخبرة القائمين عليه.