Gabrielle Carrington, a 29-year-old former contestant on the British talent show "The X Factor," appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to face serious charges related to attempted murder, following an incident that occurred early last Sunday outside the "Inca" nightclub in the Soho area.

The prosecution's indictment indicates that Carrington, known on social media as RIELLEUK, deliberately struck three people with her car, including influencer Claudia Zakrzewska, known as Klaudiaglam, amid reports of ongoing and previous disputes between the two parties.

As a result, she has been charged with attempted murder of Zakrzewska, who remains in critical condition in the hospital, in addition to charges of causing serious injuries to two other individuals, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol.

During the court session, the defendant did not present any legal defenses and merely gestured a heart sign towards her family and friends while being led to custody.

For its part, the prosecution urged extreme caution in the dissemination of information related to the case, warning the public and the defendant's followers, who number over 365,000, against posting or sharing any content that could affect the course of justice or preempt the court's ruling in the case.