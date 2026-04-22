مثلت غابرييل كارينغتون، البالغة من العمر 29 عاماً والمتسابقة السابقة في برنامج المواهب البريطاني «إكس فاكتور»، أمام محكمة وستمينستر الابتدائية في لندن، لمواجهة اتهامات خطيرة تتعلق بمحاولة القتل، على خلفية حادثة وقعت فجر الأحد الماضي أمام ملهى «إنكا» في منطقة سوهو.

وتشير لائحة الادعاء إلى أن كارينغتون، المعروفة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي باسم RIELLEUK، تعمّدت صدم ثلاثة أشخاص بسيارتها، من بينهم المؤثرة كلوديا زاكشيفسكا المعروفة باسم Klaudiaglam، وسط تقارير عن وجود خلافات سابقة ومستمرة بين الطرفين.

وبناءً على ذلك، وُجهت إليها اتهامات بمحاولة قتل زاكشيفسكا، التي لا تزال في حالة حرجة داخل المستشفى، إضافة إلى تهم التسبب في إصابات جسيمة لشخصين آخرين، فضلاً عن القيادة تحت تأثير الكحول.

وخلال جلسة المحكمة، لم تقدّم المتهمة أي دفوع قانونية، واكتفت بالإشارة بعلامة قلب نحو عائلتها وأصدقائها أثناء اقتيادها إلى الحبس الاحتياطي.

من جهته، دعا الادعاء العام إلى توخي الحذر الشديد في تداول المعلومات المتعلقة بالقضية، محذراً الجمهور ومتابعي المتهمة الذين يتجاوز عددهم 365 ألفاً من نشر أو مشاركة أي محتوى قد يؤثر على سير العدالة أو يسبق حكم القضاء في القضية.