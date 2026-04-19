The traditional mobile phone of Mohammed Abdu has returned to the forefront of debate on social media platforms, after a video clip circulated showing him holding his well-known device, which has become part of his public image despite its simplicity and lack of a camera or modern applications.

This mobile phone is one of the notable details associated with the "Artist of the Arabs," as he is accustomed to appearing with it at various events, holding onto it and proudly showcasing its presence, despite his significant artistic stature and financial means, which has made him an exceptional case in the era of smartphones.

In the circulated clip, Mohammed Abdu appeared joking with the audience about the device, saying humorously: "I lose this, whoever finds it, please don't return it to me," in a spontaneous remark that sparked interaction and comments. While some interpreted it as a light-heartedness reflecting a special relationship with the device, others saw it as a subtle hint. The question remains: Has Mohammed Abdu surrendered to the encroachment of digitization and begun to loosen his grip on some of his traditional details?