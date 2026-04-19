عاد جوال محمد عبده التقليدي إلى واجهة الجدل عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد تداول مقطع مصور يظهر فيه وهو يمسك بجهازه المعروف، الذي بات جزءًا من صورته العامة رغم بساطته وخلوّه من الكاميرا أو التطبيقات الحديثة.

ويُعد هذا الجوال من التفاصيل اللافتة المرتبطة بـ"فنان العرب"، إذ اعتاد الظهور به في مختلف المناسبات، متمسكًا به ومفاخرًا بحضوره، رغم مكانته الفنية الكبيرة وملاءته المالية، ما جعله حالة استثنائية في زمن الهواتف الذكية.

وخلال المقطع المتداول، ظهر محمد عبده وهو يمازح الحضور بشأن الجهاز، قائلاً بطرافة: «هذا يضيع منّي، اللي يلقاه لا يعيده لي»، في عبارة عفوية أشعلت التفاعل والتعليقات. وبين من قرأها كخفة ظل تعكس علاقة خاصة بالجهاز، ومن رأى فيها تلميحًا مبطنًا، يظل السؤال مطروحًا: هل استسلم محمد عبده لزحف الرقمنة وبدأ يخفف تمسكه ببعض تفاصيله التقليدية؟