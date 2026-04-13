كشفت دراسة حديثة، أن الاضطرابات النفسية، مثل التوتر والقلق، قد ترفع خطر الإصابة بمرض السكري بنسبة ملحوظة، في مؤشر جديد على الترابط العميق بين الصحة النفسية والجسدية، إذ أوضحت النتائج، أن الضغوط المزمنة لا تؤثر فقط على الحالة المزاجية، بل تمتد إلى إحداث تغيّرات فسيولوجية مباشرة في الجسم، بحسب ما ذكر في تقرير علمي حديث حول العلاقة بين التوتر وتنظيم السكر في الدم.

وأظهرت المعطيات، أن ارتفاع مستويات التوتر يؤدي إلى زيادة إفراز هرمونات مثل الكورتيزول، وهو ما يرفع مستويات السكر في الدم ويؤثر على قدرة الجسم على استخدام الإنسولين بكفاءة، ما يهيئ بيئة مناسبة للإصابة بالسكري مع مرور الوقت.

كما أشارت النتائج إلى أن الالتهابات المرتبطة بالحالة النفسية تلعب دوراً إضافياً في هذه العلاقة، إذ تسهم في إضعاف الاستجابة الأيضية، ما يعزز من خطر الإصابة، خصوصاً لدى من يعانون ضغوطاً نفسية مستمرة أو اضطرابات مزمنة.

وتتوافق هذه النتائج مع ما تشير إليه الأدبيات الطبية، التي تؤكد أن التوتر والقلق والاكتئاب تؤثر بشكل مباشر وغير مباشر على مستويات السكر، سواء عبر التأثير الهرموني أو من خلال تغيير السلوكيات الصحية مثل النوم والنشاط البدني والنمط الغذائي.

ويحذر مختصون من تجاهل الجانب النفسي في الوقاية من السكري، مؤكدين أن تحسين الصحة النفسية لا يقل أهمية عن الحمية أو النشاط البدني، بل يعد جزءاً أساسياً من إستراتيجية الوقاية والسيطرة على المرض.