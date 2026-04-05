تسببت العاصفة «ديف» التي تضرب المملكة المتحدة حالياً في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن آلاف المنازل في أنحاء ويلز وإيرلندا الشمالية، كما أحدثت اضطرابات واسعة في حركة السفر البري والبحري عبر مناطق عديدة من بريطانيا.
أرقام الانقطاعات
وذكرت تقارير هيئة الطاقة البريطانية أن حوالى 2000 منزل في مقاطعتي أرماغ وداون بإيرلندا الشمالية تعرضوا لانقطاع التيار الكهربائي بسبب الرياح العاتية التي تجاوزت سرعتها 93 ميلاً في الساعة، أي بزيادة 20 ميلاً في الساعة عن التوقعات.
المناطق الأكثر تضرراً
وكانت مدينتا جلينيث وأبيرجافيني في ويلز من أكثر المناطق تضرراً، وسجلت شركة National Grid انقطاعات كبيرة في الجنوب والغرب، بينما أبلغت شركة SP Energy عن انقطاعات في شمال ويلز.
تعطّل النقل والحياة اليومية
وأدت الرياح القوية والأمطار الغزيرة إلى سقوط أشجار وأعمدة كهرباء، مما أدى إلى تعطيل حركة القطارات والحافلات في عدة مناطق، إضافة إلى اضطرابات في الملاحة البحرية وإغلاق بعض الطرق الرئيسية.
تحذيرات واستجابة
وأصدر مكتب الأرصاد الجوية تحذيراً أصفر للرياح في أجزاء من شمال إنجلترا وأسكتلندا وويلز وإيرلندا الشمالية، محذراً من خطر الأضرار والانقطاعات، فيما تعمل فرق الصيانة على مدار الساعة لإعادة التيار الكهربائي، مع استعادة الخدمة لمعظم المناطق المتضررة في إيرلندا الشمالية حتى الآن.
The storm "Dev" currently hitting the United Kingdom has caused power outages for thousands of homes across Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as widespread disruptions to land and sea travel across many areas of Britain.
Outage Numbers
Reports from the British Energy Agency indicated that around 2,000 homes in the Armagh and Down counties of Northern Ireland experienced power outages due to strong winds exceeding 93 miles per hour, which is an increase of 20 miles per hour over forecasts.
Most Affected Areas
The towns of Glenyth and Abergavenny in Wales were among the most affected areas, with National Grid reporting significant outages in the south and west, while SP Energy reported outages in North Wales.
Disruption to Transport and Daily Life
The strong winds and heavy rains led to fallen trees and power poles, disrupting train and bus services in several areas, in addition to maritime navigation disruptions and the closure of some major roads.
Warnings and Response
The Met Office issued a yellow wind warning for parts of Northern England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, warning of the risk of damage and outages, while maintenance teams are working around the clock to restore power, with service being restored to most affected areas in Northern Ireland so far.