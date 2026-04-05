The storm "Dev" currently hitting the United Kingdom has caused power outages for thousands of homes across Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as widespread disruptions to land and sea travel across many areas of Britain.

Outage Numbers

Reports from the British Energy Agency indicated that around 2,000 homes in the Armagh and Down counties of Northern Ireland experienced power outages due to strong winds exceeding 93 miles per hour, which is an increase of 20 miles per hour over forecasts.

Most Affected Areas

The towns of Glenyth and Abergavenny in Wales were among the most affected areas, with National Grid reporting significant outages in the south and west, while SP Energy reported outages in North Wales.

Disruption to Transport and Daily Life

The strong winds and heavy rains led to fallen trees and power poles, disrupting train and bus services in several areas, in addition to maritime navigation disruptions and the closure of some major roads.

Warnings and Response

The Met Office issued a yellow wind warning for parts of Northern England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, warning of the risk of damage and outages, while maintenance teams are working around the clock to restore power, with service being restored to most affected areas in Northern Ireland so far.