تسببت العاصفة «ديف» التي تضرب المملكة المتحدة حالياً في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن آلاف المنازل في أنحاء ويلز وإيرلندا الشمالية، كما أحدثت اضطرابات واسعة في حركة السفر البري والبحري عبر مناطق عديدة من بريطانيا.

أرقام الانقطاعات

وذكرت تقارير هيئة الطاقة البريطانية أن حوالى 2000 منزل في مقاطعتي أرماغ وداون بإيرلندا الشمالية تعرضوا لانقطاع التيار الكهربائي بسبب الرياح العاتية التي تجاوزت سرعتها 93 ميلاً في الساعة، أي بزيادة 20 ميلاً في الساعة عن التوقعات.

المناطق الأكثر تضرراً

وكانت مدينتا جلينيث وأبيرجافيني في ويلز من أكثر المناطق تضرراً، وسجلت شركة National Grid انقطاعات كبيرة في الجنوب والغرب، بينما أبلغت شركة SP Energy عن انقطاعات في شمال ويلز.

تعطّل النقل والحياة اليومية

وأدت الرياح القوية والأمطار الغزيرة إلى سقوط أشجار وأعمدة كهرباء، مما أدى إلى تعطيل حركة القطارات والحافلات في عدة مناطق، إضافة إلى اضطرابات في الملاحة البحرية وإغلاق بعض الطرق الرئيسية.

تحذيرات واستجابة

وأصدر مكتب الأرصاد الجوية تحذيراً أصفر للرياح في أجزاء من شمال إنجلترا وأسكتلندا وويلز وإيرلندا الشمالية، محذراً من خطر الأضرار والانقطاعات، فيما تعمل فرق الصيانة على مدار الساعة لإعادة التيار الكهربائي، مع استعادة الخدمة لمعظم المناطق المتضررة في إيرلندا الشمالية حتى الآن.