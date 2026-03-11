The health authorities in Egypt have taken decisive action against a well-known consultant anesthesiologist and intensive care physician on social media platforms, after it was proven that he was involved in disseminating unverified medical information through social media, in a step that the authorities said aims to protect public health and prevent misleading patients.

The General Syndicate of Physicians in Egypt announced today (Tuesday) the removal of Dr. Diaa El-Din Shalaby Al-Awadi from its records and the permanent cancellation of his membership, after the disciplinary board concluded that he provided misleading medical content that contradicts locally and internationally accepted scientific standards.

Publishing Information Outside the Scope of Specialization

The syndicate clarified in an official statement that investigations revealed the doctor published unscientific medical opinions and provided treatment recommendations in areas outside his specialization, which included diabetes, kidney diseases, heart issues, gastrointestinal disorders, tumors, and hormonal disorders.

The content he published on social media also promoted unapproved treatment methods from scientific and regulatory bodies, presenting personal conclusions as confirmed scientific facts, which the syndicate deemed contrary to the principles of evidence-based medicine.

The disciplinary board confirmed that these statements could lead some patients to make dangerous health decisions, such as stopping necessary treatments or relying on unproven therapeutic methods.

Calls to Stop Insulin

Among the controversial claims was the doctor's advice to some diabetes patients to stop using insulin and to minimize the risks of high blood sugar levels, in addition to questioning globally accepted diagnostic indicators.

He also promoted dietary systems like "keto" or prolonged fasting as therapeutic solutions for complex diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, and hormonal disorders, presenting these methods as alternatives to approved medical treatments like medication or surgery.

The disciplinary board viewed this discourse as a "serious deviation from proper professional conduct" that undermines public trust in the medical system, in addition to the direct risks it may pose to patients' lives.

شطب طبيب مصري وإغلاق منشأته.

Legal Actions and Closure of the Facility

The measures were not limited to professional penalties alone, as the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the closure of the medical facility owned by the doctor on Al-Nozha Street in the East Nasr City area of Cairo, under administrative closure decision No. (256) issued on March 10, 2026.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the ministry's spokesperson, stated that the decision was made in implementation of the disciplinary board's ruling from the Doctors' Syndicate issued last February, which mandates the cancellation of the doctor's membership, necessitating the revocation of his practice license according to the Medical Profession Regulation Law.

The syndicate also filed an official complaint with the public prosecutor regarding the misleading medical content, in addition to addressing the Supreme Council for Media Regulation and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to take necessary actions regarding the dissemination of unverified medical information through digital platforms.

Warning Against "Social Media Doctors"

The Doctors' Syndicate emphasized that the decision comes within the framework of its commitment to protecting patients and preserving the dignity of the profession, stressing that providing medical information to the public should be based on documented scientific evidence and clear professional standards.

The syndicate called on the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Health and the Egyptian Drug Authority, to intensify oversight of medical content published through media and social media platforms, to curb the spread of what is known as "social media doctors" who may promote inaccurate information that threatens patient safety.