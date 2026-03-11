اتخذت الجهات الصحية في مصر إجراءات حاسمة بحق طبيب استشاري تخدير وعناية مركزة شهير على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد ثبوت تورطه في نشر معلومات طبية غير موثقة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، في خطوة قالت السلطات إنها تهدف إلى حماية الصحة العامة ومنع تضليل المرضى.

وأعلنت النقابة العامة لأطباء مصر، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، شطب الطبيب ضياء الدين شلبي العوضي من سجلاتها وإسقاط عضويته بشكل نهائي، بعد أن خلصت الهيئة التأديبية إلى أنه قدم محتوى طبياً مضللاً يخالف القواعد العلمية المعتمدة محلياً ودولياً.

نشر معلومات خارج نطاق التخصص

وأوضحت النقابة، في بيان رسمي، أن التحقيقات كشفت قيام الطبيب بنشر آراء طبية غير مثبتة علمياً، وتقديم توصيات علاجية في مجالات لا تدخل ضمن نطاق تخصصه، شملت أمراض السكري والكلى والقلب والجهاز الهضمي والأورام والاضطرابات الهرمونية.

كما تضمن المحتوى الذي نشره عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الترويج لأساليب علاجية غير معتمدة من الجهات العلمية والرقابية، مع عرض استنتاجات شخصية على أنها حقائق علمية مؤكدة، وهو ما اعتبرته النقابة مخالفاً لمبادئ الطب المبني على الأدلة.

وأكدت الهيئة التأديبية أن هذه التصريحات قد تدفع بعض المرضى إلى اتخاذ قرارات صحية خطرة، مثل إيقاف العلاجات الضرورية أو الاعتماد على طرق علاجية غير مثبتة.

دعوات لوقف الإنسولين

ومن بين الادعاءات التي أثارت الجدل، دعوة الطبيب بعض مرضى السكري إلى التوقف عن استخدام الإنسولين، والتقليل من مخاطر ارتفاع مستوى السكر في الدم، إضافة إلى التشكيك في المؤشرات التشخيصية المعتمدة عالمياً.

كما روج لأنظمة غذائية مثل «الكيتو» أو الصيام لفترات طويلة باعتبارها حلولاً علاجية لأمراض معقدة مثل السرطان والفشل الكلوي والاضطرابات الهرمونية، مقدماً هذه الأساليب كبديل للعلاجات الطبية المعتمدة مثل العلاج الدوائي أو الجراحي.

ورأت الهيئة التأديبية أن هذا الخطاب يمثل «خروجاً جسيماً عن السلوك المهني القويم» ويضر بثقة المجتمع في المنظومة الطبية، إضافة إلى ما قد يسببه من مخاطر مباشرة على حياة المرضى.

شطب طبيب مصري وإغلاق منشأته.

إجراءات قانونية وإغلاق المنشأة

ولم تقتصر الإجراءات على العقوبات المهنية فقط، إذ أعلنت وزارة الصحة والسكان المصرية إغلاق المنشأة الطبية المملوكة للطبيب في شارع النزهة بمنطقة شرق مدينة نصر في القاهرة، بموجب قرار الغلق الإداري رقم (256) الصادر في 10 مارس 2026.

وقال المتحدث باسم الوزارة الدكتور حسام عبدالغفار إن القرار جاء تنفيذاً لحكم الهيئة التأديبية بنقابة الأطباء الصادر في فبراير الماضي، والذي يقضي بإسقاط عضوية الطبيب، ما يستوجب إلغاء ترخيص مزاولة المهنة وفق قانون تنظيم مهنة الطب.

كما تقدمت النقابة ببلاغ رسمي إلى النائب العام بشأن المحتوى الطبي المضلل، إلى جانب مخاطبة المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام والجهاز القومي لتنظيم الاتصالات لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة تجاه ما يتم نشره من معلومات طبية غير موثقة عبر المنصات الرقمية.

تحذير من «أطباء السوشيال ميديا»

وأكدت نقابة الأطباء أن القرار يأتي في إطار حرصها على حماية المرضى وصون شرف المهنة، مشددة على أن تقديم المعلومات الطبية للجمهور يجب أن يستند إلى أدلة علمية موثقة وضوابط مهنية واضحة.

ودعت النقابة الجهات المختصة، بما في ذلك وزارة الصحة وهيئة الدواء المصرية، إلى تكثيف الرقابة على المحتوى الطبي المنشور عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، للحد من انتشار ما يعرف بـ«أطباء السوشيال ميديا» الذين قد يروجون لمعلومات غير دقيقة تهدد سلامة المرضى.