Protein is no longer just a supplement for athletes; it has become the king of the daily table and a cornerstone of a multi-billion dollar market, rapidly reshaping eating habits in the region.

From high-protein coffee drinks to baked goods and ready meals, Arab consumers are seeking protein-rich food, whether to maintain health or keep up with a modern lifestyle. In the UAE and Saudi Arabia alone, the wellness economy has surpassed $80 billion, with an astonishing annual growth rate of 14%, reflecting the massive expansion in the healthy food market.

Generation Z is leading this transformation, with half of them considering protein a standard for healthy eating, while 66% are already following a high-protein diet, benefiting from the significant influence of social media that promotes a healthy lifestyle and dietary supplements.

Between animal and plant protein, producers are racing to launch new options, from protein milk and ready-to-drink beverages to high-protein dairy alternatives, to meet the growing demand for foods that combine health, taste, and convenience.

This shift has made protein not just a trend, but a massive economic opportunity for regional and global companies, representing one of the fastest-growing sectors in the Middle East, with projections that the market will reach $2.15 billion by 2030, while the protein drinks market grows to about $1.19 billion.