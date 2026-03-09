لم يعد البروتين مجرد مكمل للرياضيين، بل أصبح سيد المائدة اليومية وركيزة سوق بمليارات الدولارات، يعيد تشكيل عادات الطعام في المنطقة بسرعة مذهلة.

من مشروبات القهوة عالية البروتين إلى المخبوزات والوجبات الجاهزة، يسعى المستهلكون العرب للحصول على غذاء غني بالبروتين، سواء للحفاظ على الصحة أو لمواكبة نمط الحياة العصري. في الإمارات والسعودية وحدهما، تجاوز حجم اقتصاد العافية 80 مليار دولار، مع نمو سنوي مذهل يصل إلى 14%، ما يعكس التوسع الهائل في السوق الغذائي الصحي.

«الجيل زد» يقود هذا التحول، حيث يعتبر نصفهم البروتين معياراً للأكل الصحي، بينما يتبع 66% منهم نظاماً غنياً بالبروتين بالفعل، مستفيدين من التأثير الكبير لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي التي تُروج لنمط الحياة الصحي والمكملات الغذائية.

وبين البروتين الحيواني والنباتي، يتسابق المنتجون لإطلاق خيارات جديدة، من حليب البروتين والمشروبات الجاهزة إلى بدائل الألبان عالية البروتين، لتلبية الطلب المتزايد على أطعمة تجمع بين الصحة والطعم والراحة.

هذا التحول جعل البروتين ليس مجرد موضة، بل فرصة اقتصادية ضخمة للشركات الإقليمية والعالمية، ويمثل أحد أسرع القطاعات نمواً في الشرق الأوسط، مع توقعات بأن يصل حجم السوق إلى 2.15 مليار دولار بحلول 2030، بينما ينمو سوق مشروبات البروتين إلى نحو 1.19 مليار دولار.