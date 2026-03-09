لم يعد البروتين مجرد مكمل للرياضيين، بل أصبح سيد المائدة اليومية وركيزة سوق بمليارات الدولارات، يعيد تشكيل عادات الطعام في المنطقة بسرعة مذهلة.
من مشروبات القهوة عالية البروتين إلى المخبوزات والوجبات الجاهزة، يسعى المستهلكون العرب للحصول على غذاء غني بالبروتين، سواء للحفاظ على الصحة أو لمواكبة نمط الحياة العصري. في الإمارات والسعودية وحدهما، تجاوز حجم اقتصاد العافية 80 مليار دولار، مع نمو سنوي مذهل يصل إلى 14%، ما يعكس التوسع الهائل في السوق الغذائي الصحي.
«الجيل زد» يقود هذا التحول، حيث يعتبر نصفهم البروتين معياراً للأكل الصحي، بينما يتبع 66% منهم نظاماً غنياً بالبروتين بالفعل، مستفيدين من التأثير الكبير لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي التي تُروج لنمط الحياة الصحي والمكملات الغذائية.
وبين البروتين الحيواني والنباتي، يتسابق المنتجون لإطلاق خيارات جديدة، من حليب البروتين والمشروبات الجاهزة إلى بدائل الألبان عالية البروتين، لتلبية الطلب المتزايد على أطعمة تجمع بين الصحة والطعم والراحة.
هذا التحول جعل البروتين ليس مجرد موضة، بل فرصة اقتصادية ضخمة للشركات الإقليمية والعالمية، ويمثل أحد أسرع القطاعات نمواً في الشرق الأوسط، مع توقعات بأن يصل حجم السوق إلى 2.15 مليار دولار بحلول 2030، بينما ينمو سوق مشروبات البروتين إلى نحو 1.19 مليار دولار.
Protein is no longer just a supplement for athletes; it has become the king of the daily table and a cornerstone of a multi-billion dollar market, rapidly reshaping eating habits in the region.
From high-protein coffee drinks to baked goods and ready meals, Arab consumers are seeking protein-rich food, whether to maintain health or keep up with a modern lifestyle. In the UAE and Saudi Arabia alone, the wellness economy has surpassed $80 billion, with an astonishing annual growth rate of 14%, reflecting the massive expansion in the healthy food market.
Generation Z is leading this transformation, with half of them considering protein a standard for healthy eating, while 66% are already following a high-protein diet, benefiting from the significant influence of social media that promotes a healthy lifestyle and dietary supplements.
Between animal and plant protein, producers are racing to launch new options, from protein milk and ready-to-drink beverages to high-protein dairy alternatives, to meet the growing demand for foods that combine health, taste, and convenience.
This shift has made protein not just a trend, but a massive economic opportunity for regional and global companies, representing one of the fastest-growing sectors in the Middle East, with projections that the market will reach $2.15 billion by 2030, while the protein drinks market grows to about $1.19 billion.