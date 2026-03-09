أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، اليوم (الاثنين)، تصنيف جماعة الإخوان المسلمين في السودان «منظمة إرهابية» عالمية مصنفة بشكل خاص. وأكدت أنها تعتزم تصنيفها «منظمة إرهابية أجنبية» اعتباراً من 16 مارس الجاري.


وأفاد بيان الخارجية أن تنظيم الإخوان المسلمين في السودان يستخدم العنف غير المقيّد ضد المدنيين بهدف تقويض الجهود الرامية إلى إنهاء الصراع في السودان وتعزيز أيديولوجيته العنيفة.


وأضاف البيان أن مقاتلي التنظيم الذين تلقّى العديد منهم تدريباً ودعماً آخر من الحرس الثوري الإيراني (IRGC)، نفذوا عمليات إعدام جماعية بحق مدنيين.


وقال البيان إن لواء البراء بن مالك التابع لتنظيم الإخوان المسلمين في السودان قد أُدرج في سبتمبر 2025 بموجب الأمر التنفيذي رقم 14098 لدوره في الحرب الوحشية الدائرة في السودان.


وأضاف: «وبصفتها أكبر دولة راعية للإرهاب في العالم، قام النظام الإيراني بتمويل وتوجيه أنشطة خبيثة حول العالم عبر الحرس الثوري الإيراني. وستستخدم الولايات المتحدة جميع الأدوات المتاحة لحرمان النظام الإيراني وفروع جماعة الإخوان المسلمين من الموارد التي تمكّنها من الانخراط في الإرهاب أو دعمه».