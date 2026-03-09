The U.S. Department of State announced today (Monday) the designation of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as a "specially designated global terrorist organization." It confirmed that it intends to classify it as a "foreign terrorist organization" effective March 16 of this year.



The State Department's statement indicated that the Muslim Brotherhood organization in Sudan employs unrestricted violence against civilians with the aim of undermining efforts to end the conflict in Sudan and promoting its violent ideology.



It added that fighters from the organization, many of whom have received training and other support from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have carried out mass executions of civilians.



The statement noted that the Al-Baraa Ibn Malik Brigade, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan, was designated in September 2025 under Executive Order 14098 for its role in the ongoing brutal war in Sudan.



It added: "As the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism, the Iranian regime has financed and directed malign activities worldwide through the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The United States will use all available tools to deny the Iranian regime and the branches of the Muslim Brotherhood the resources that enable them to engage in or support terrorism."