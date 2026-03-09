أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، اليوم (الاثنين)، تصنيف جماعة الإخوان المسلمين في السودان «منظمة إرهابية» عالمية مصنفة بشكل خاص. وأكدت أنها تعتزم تصنيفها «منظمة إرهابية أجنبية» اعتباراً من 16 مارس الجاري.
وأفاد بيان الخارجية أن تنظيم الإخوان المسلمين في السودان يستخدم العنف غير المقيّد ضد المدنيين بهدف تقويض الجهود الرامية إلى إنهاء الصراع في السودان وتعزيز أيديولوجيته العنيفة.
وأضاف البيان أن مقاتلي التنظيم الذين تلقّى العديد منهم تدريباً ودعماً آخر من الحرس الثوري الإيراني (IRGC)، نفذوا عمليات إعدام جماعية بحق مدنيين.
وقال البيان إن لواء البراء بن مالك التابع لتنظيم الإخوان المسلمين في السودان قد أُدرج في سبتمبر 2025 بموجب الأمر التنفيذي رقم 14098 لدوره في الحرب الوحشية الدائرة في السودان.
وأضاف: «وبصفتها أكبر دولة راعية للإرهاب في العالم، قام النظام الإيراني بتمويل وتوجيه أنشطة خبيثة حول العالم عبر الحرس الثوري الإيراني. وستستخدم الولايات المتحدة جميع الأدوات المتاحة لحرمان النظام الإيراني وفروع جماعة الإخوان المسلمين من الموارد التي تمكّنها من الانخراط في الإرهاب أو دعمه».
The U.S. Department of State announced today (Monday) the designation of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as a "specially designated global terrorist organization." It confirmed that it intends to classify it as a "foreign terrorist organization" effective March 16 of this year.
The State Department's statement indicated that the Muslim Brotherhood organization in Sudan employs unrestricted violence against civilians with the aim of undermining efforts to end the conflict in Sudan and promoting its violent ideology.
It added that fighters from the organization, many of whom have received training and other support from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have carried out mass executions of civilians.
The statement noted that the Al-Baraa Ibn Malik Brigade, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan, was designated in September 2025 under Executive Order 14098 for its role in the ongoing brutal war in Sudan.
It added: "As the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism, the Iranian regime has financed and directed malign activities worldwide through the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The United States will use all available tools to deny the Iranian regime and the branches of the Muslim Brotherhood the resources that enable them to engage in or support terrorism."