سلّم أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز بقاعة الاستقبالات الرئيسية بالإمارة اليوم (الإثنين) وثائق تملّك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين من الأسر المستحقة في المنطقة، ضمن التبرع السخي الذي قدّمه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بمبلغ مليار ريال على نفقته الخاصة.

ورفع باسمه ونيابةً عن أهالي المنطقة الشكر والتقدير لولي العهد على هذا التبرع السخي لإسكان الأسر المستحقة، مؤكدًا أن هذه المبادرة تجسد ما توليه القيادة من عناية بالمواطن وتوفير مقومات الحياة الكريمة له.

وقال أمير منطقة تبوك: «إن مبادرة سمو ولي العهد -حفظه الله- مبادرة إنسانية، وتعكس حرص القيادة الرشيدة على تمكين المواطن وتوفير مقومات الحياة الكريمة له، وترسّخ قيم التكافل الوطني، وتسهم في دعم مسيرة التنمية وتعزيز الاستقرار الأسري بما يواكب مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة في مختلف مناطق المملكة»، سائلًا المولى -عز وجل- أن يجعل هذه المنازل مباركة وأن يديم التوفيق على الجميع.

وبدأ الحفل المعد بهذه المناسبة بتلاوة آياتٍ من القرآن الكريم، ثم عرض مرئي عن مبادرة تبرع ولي العهد بالوحدات السكنية.

وسلَّم أمير منطقة تبوك وثائق تملّك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين، الذين عبّروا عن شكرهم وامتنانهم للقيادة الرشيدة على هذه المبادرة، مؤكدين أن ما تحظى به الأسر من دعم واهتمام يعكس نهج القيادة في تعزيز الاستقرار الأسري وتحسين جودة الحياة للمواطنين في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

من جانبه، قدّم وزير البلديات والإسكان رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية (سكن) ماجد الحقيل شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة تبوك على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة، التي أسهمت في إنجاز مراحل المشروع في المنطقة وفق الجدول الزمني المحدد، وبما يواكب تطلعات القيادة في تسريع تمكين الأسر المستحقة من السكن الملائم.