The Prince of Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, today (Monday) handed over the ownership documents of residential units to beneficiaries from deserving families in the region at the main reception hall of the emirate, as part of the generous donation provided by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, amounting to one billion riyals from his own funds.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince on behalf of himself and the people of the region for this generous donation to house deserving families, emphasizing that this initiative embodies the care the leadership has for citizens and the provision of the essentials for a dignified life.

The Prince of Tabuk Region stated: "The initiative of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - may God protect him - is a humanitarian initiative, reflecting the leadership's commitment to empowering citizens and providing them with the essentials for a dignified life. It reinforces the values of national solidarity and contributes to supporting the development process and enhancing family stability in line with the sustainable development goals across various regions of the Kingdom," asking the Almighty - Glory be to Him - to make these homes blessed and to grant success to everyone.

The ceremony prepared for this occasion began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a visual presentation about the Crown Prince's initiative to donate residential units.

The Prince of Tabuk Region handed over the ownership documents of the residential units to the beneficiaries, who expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for this initiative, affirming that the support and attention families receive reflect the leadership's approach in enhancing family stability and improving the quality of life for citizens in various regions of the Kingdom.

For his part, the Minister of Municipalities and Housing and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Developmental Housing Foundation (Sakan), Majid Al-Huqail, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Prince of Tabuk Region for his continuous support and follow-up, which contributed to the completion of the project's phases in the region according to the specified timeline, in line with the leadership's aspirations to expedite the empowerment of deserving families to suitable housing.