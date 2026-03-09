The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today (Monday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Chargé d'Affaires at the United States Embassy in the Kingdom, Alison Delorath.

During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and the developments occurring in the region and their implications for international security and peace were discussed.