استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الاثنين)، القائم بالأعمال في سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى المملكة أليسون ديلورث.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وبحث المستجدات التي تشهدها المنطقة وتداعياتها على الأمن والسلم الدوليين.