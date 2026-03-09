استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، بمقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير المملكة المتحدة لدى المملكة ستيفن تشارلز هيتشن.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية وتداعياتها على المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة لدعم الاستقرار والأمن
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Kingdom, Stephen Charles Hitchen, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and regional and international developments and their implications for the region were discussed, along with the efforts made to support stability and security.