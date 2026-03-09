استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، بمقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير المملكة المتحدة لدى المملكة ستيفن تشارلز هيتشن.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية وتداعياتها على المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة لدعم الاستقرار والأمن