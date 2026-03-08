While Iran rejects interference in its internal affairs, U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Sunday) that the next Iranian leader will not last long if he does not obtain his approval first.



Trump told ABC News: "The next Iranian leader will have to get our approval, and if that doesn't happen, he won't last long. We want to make sure that we won't have to come back every 10 years when there isn't a president like me to do that," adding: "I don't want people to have to come back in 5 years to do the same thing again, or worse, to allow them to have a nuclear weapon."



In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that his country "will not allow anyone to interfere" in its internal affairs regarding the selection of a successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, emphasizing that Tehran is not ready to discuss ending the war with the United States and Israel at this time.



Araghchi told NBC: "Israel and America have already violated the ceasefire that was reached to end the 12-day war last year," adding: "And now you want to demand a ceasefire again? Things don't work that way."



He noted that "there must be a permanent end to the war," stressing: "Unless we reach that, I believe we need to continue fighting for our people and our security."



Regarding their attacks on Gulf countries, Araghchi denied that Iran "attacks its neighbors" intentionally, claiming that they target American bases, facilities, and interests, which unfortunately are located on the territory of their neighbors.



Concerning Iran's plan to deploy ground forces, Araghchi said: "We have strong soldiers waiting for any enemy that enters our lands to fight and destroy him," denying that his country possesses missiles capable of reaching the United States.



Araghchi stated: "That is not true. It is actually misleading information. As you know, we have the capability to produce missiles, but we have deliberately limited ourselves to a range of less than 2000 kilometers because we do not want to be seen as a threat by any other entity in the world."