فيما ترفض إيران التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأحد)، أنّ المرشد الإيراني القادم لن يستمر طويلاً إذا لم يحصل على موافقته أولاً.


وقال ترمب لشبكة «إي بي سي نيوز»: «سيتعين عليه (المرشد الإيراني القادم) أن يحصل على موافقتنا، وإذا لم يحدث فلن يستمر طويلاً، نحن نريد التأكد من أننا لن نضطر إلى العودة كل 10 سنوات عندما لا يكون هناك رئيس مثلي لن يقوم بذلك»، مضيفاً: «لا أريد للناس أن يضطروا للعودة بعد 5 سنوات للقيام بالأمر نفسه مجدداً أو الأسوأ من ذلك هو السماح لهم بامتلاك سلاح نووي».


بالمقابل، أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن بلاده «لن تسمح لأحد بالتدخل» في شؤونها الداخلية، في ما يتعلق باختيار خليفة للمرشد علي خامنئي، مؤكداً أن طهران ليست على استعداد لمناقشة إنهاء الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل الآن.


وقال عراقجي لشبكة «إن بي سي»: "إسرائيل وأمريكا انتهكتا بالفعل وقف النار الذي تم التوصل إليه لإنهاء حرب الأيام الـ12 العام الماضي"، مضيفاً: «والآن تريدون المطالبة بوقف إطلاق نار مرة أخرى؟ الأمور لا تسير بهذه الطريقة».


وأشار إلى أنه «يجب أن يكون هناك إنهاء دائم للحرب»، مشدداً بالقول: «ما لم نصل لذلك، أعتقد أننا بحاجة إلى مواصلة القتال من أجل شعبنا وأمننا».


وحول هجماتهم على دول الخليج، زاعماً عراقجي أن إيران لن «تهاجم جيرانها» عن قصد، مدعياً أنهم يهاجمون القواعد والمنشآت والمصالح الأمريكية، التي تقع للأسف على أراضي جيرانهم.


وفي ما يتعلق بخطة إيران لنشر قوات برية قال عراقجي: «لدينا جنود أشداء ينتظرون أي عدو يدخل أراضينا ليقاتلوه ويقضوا عليه ويدمروه»، نافياً أن تكون بلاده تمتلك صواريخ قادرة على الوصول إلى الولايات المتحدة.


وقال عراقجي: «هذا غير صحيح. إنها في الواقع معلومات مضللة، كما تعلمون، لدينا القدرة على إنتاج صواريخ، لكننا حصرنا أنفسنا عمداً في مدى أقل من 2000 كيلومتر، لأننا لا نريد أن يُنظر إلينا كتهديد من قبل أي جهة أخرى في العالم».