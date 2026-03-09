في الوقت الذي استهدفت إيران للمرة الثانية تركيا بالصواريخ، قال الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، اليوم (الاثنين)، إن «تحذيراتنا الصادقة لإيران لا تزال تُقابل بخطوات خاطئة واستفزازية للغاية من شأنها أن تضع صداقة تركيا موضع اختبار».

وأضاف أردوغان، في خطاب عقب اجتماع للحكومة، أن بلاده تراقب مجالها الجوي «على مدار الساعة باستخدام مقاتلات F-16، وطائرات الإنذار المبكر جواً وطائرات التزوّد بالوقود، تحسباً لأي تهديد محتمل»، مبيناً أن أنقرة «تقف في الأزمة الإيرانية إلى جانب الحق والعدالة والقانون الدولي والسلام والاستقرار وتؤيد حل الصراعات عبر الحوار».

واشار إلى أن تركيا تقوم «بحراك دبلوماسي مكثف منذ اليوم الأول»، موضحاً أنه أجرى مباحثات مع «16 زعيماً بهدف إيجاد مخرج لهذه الأزمة».

وأضاف: سنواصل متابعة التطورات بالتنسيق مع حلف شمال الأطلسي وسائر حلفائنا، وسنمضي في اتخاذ إجراءات إضافية من شأنها تعزيز أمننا".

وجدد أردوغان التأكيد على بلاده هدفها الرئيسي ⁠البقاء بعيدة عن لهيب ​الحرب الإيرانية.

بدورها، استدعت وزارة الخارجية التركية اليوم، السفير الإيراني لديها إثر إطلاق صوارخ إيراني على أراضيها.

وكان حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) قد أكد في وقت سابق اليوم، اعتراضه صاروخاً آخر كان متجها إلى تركيا، وبحسب المتحدث باسم الحلف، أليسون هارت، فإن الحلف يؤكد جاهزيته التامة للدفاع عن جميع أعضائه في وجه أي تهديد.

وكانت وزارة الدفاع التركية أعلنت، في وقت سابق اليوم، أن الدفاعات الجوية التابعة للحلف أسقطت صاروخاً باليستياً أُطلق من إيران.

بدورها، نددت فرنسا، بالهجوم الصاروخي الإيراني على تركيا، مطالبة إيران بوقف الضربات غير المبررة ضد دول المنطقة.

وأعلنت أنقرة، ​في وقت سابق ‌الاثنين، أن ​الدفاعات الجوية ⁠لحلف شمال الأطلسي ​(الناتو) أسقطت ⁠صاروخاً ‌باليستياً إيرانياً ثانياً دخل مجالها الجوي، وحذرت ‌من أنها ستتخذ إجراءات ضد ​أي تهديدات من هذا القبيل.