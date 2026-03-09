At the time when Iran targeted Turkey with missiles for the second time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said today (Monday) that "our sincere warnings to Iran continue to be met with extremely wrong and provocative steps that could put Turkey's friendship to the test."



Erdoğan added, in a speech following a government meeting, that his country is monitoring its airspace "around the clock using F-16 fighter jets, airborne early warning aircraft, and refueling planes, in anticipation of any potential threat," indicating that Ankara "stands in the Iranian crisis on the side of right, justice, international law, peace, and stability, and supports resolving conflicts through dialogue."



He pointed out that Turkey has been engaged in "intensive diplomatic efforts since day one," explaining that he has held discussions with "16 leaders to find a way out of this crisis."



He added: "We will continue to monitor developments in coordination with NATO and all our allies, and we will proceed with taking additional measures to enhance our security."



Erdoğan reiterated that his country's main goal is to stay away from the flames of the Iranian war.



For its part, France condemned the Iranian missile attack on Turkey, calling on Iran to stop the unjustified strikes against countries in the region.



Ankara announced earlier on Monday that NATO's air defenses had shot down a second Iranian ballistic missile that entered its airspace, warning that it would take action against any such threats.