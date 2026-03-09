أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الاثنين)، عن عدم سروره بانتخاب مجتبى خامنئي مرشداً لإيران خلفاً لوالده الذي اغتيل في بداية الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران يوم 28 فبراير الماضي، وفقاً لصحيفة «نيويورك بوست» الأمريكية.
وفي رده على سؤال حول الخطوات القادمة بعد انتخاب خامنئي الابن، أجاب ترمب: «لن أقول لكم، أنا لست مسروراً».
وقال ترمب لشبكة «إن بي سي نيوز»: «أعتقد أنهم ارتكبوا خطأ كبيراً»، مضيفاً: «لا أعرف إن كان سيستمر، وأعتقد أنهم ارتكبوا خطأ».
وأشار إلى أن مجتبى لا يملك أي فرصة للنجاة وأمامه وقت صعب.
وكان ترمب قد أعرب عن استيائه في وقت سابق اليوم من انتخاب مجتبى مرشداً لإيران، موضحاً لقناة «فوكس نيوز» أنه «ليس سعيداً».
وكان ترمب قد قال أمس: المرشد الإيراني القادم لن يدوم طويلاً إذا لم توافق عليه الولايات المتحدة.
في غضون ذلك، دعا وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، إلى وقف إطلاق النار في الحرب المستمرة بين أمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى والعودة إلى مسار الدبلوماسية.
وكتب وزير الخارجية العماني، عبر منصة «إكس»، إن «مصالح المنطقة والولايات المتحدة ستكون في الواقع أفضل حالاً من خلال وقف لإطلاق النار الآن والعودة إلى الدبلوماسية في أسرع وقت ممكن، فالضرر الاقتصادي وإمكانية وقوع كارثة إنسانية أمران لا يمكن تحمّلهما».
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure today (Monday) over the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's leader, succeeding his father who was assassinated at the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, according to the American newspaper "New York Post."
In response to a question about the next steps following the election of Khamenei's son, Trump replied, "I won't tell you, I'm not happy."
Trump told NBC News: "I think they made a big mistake," adding, "I don't know if he will last, and I think they made a mistake."
He pointed out that Mojtaba has no chance of survival and faces a difficult time ahead.
Earlier today, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Mojtaba's election as Iran's leader, clarifying to Fox News that he is "not happy."
Trump had said yesterday: the next Iranian leader will not last long if the United States does not approve of him.
Meanwhile, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi called for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between America and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, and a return to the path of diplomacy.
Omani Foreign Minister wrote on the platform "X" that "the interests of the region and the United States will actually be better served by a ceasefire now and a return to diplomacy as soon as possible, as the economic damage and the potential for a humanitarian disaster are two things that cannot be tolerated."