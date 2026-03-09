أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الاثنين)، عن عدم سروره بانتخاب مجتبى خامنئي مرشداً لإيران خلفاً لوالده الذي اغتيل في بداية الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران يوم 28 فبراير الماضي، وفقاً لصحيفة «نيويورك بوست» الأمريكية.


وفي رده على سؤال حول الخطوات القادمة بعد انتخاب خامنئي الابن، أجاب ترمب: «لن أقول لكم، أنا لست مسروراً».


وقال ترمب لشبكة «إن بي سي نيوز»: «أعتقد أنهم ارتكبوا خطأ كبيراً»، مضيفاً: «لا أعرف إن كان سيستمر، وأعتقد أنهم ارتكبوا خطأ».


وأشار إلى أن مجتبى لا يملك أي فرصة للنجاة وأمامه وقت صعب.


وكان ترمب قد أعرب عن استيائه في وقت سابق اليوم من انتخاب مجتبى مرشداً لإيران، موضحاً لقناة «فوكس نيوز» أنه «ليس سعيداً».


وكان ترمب قد قال أمس: المرشد الإيراني القادم لن يدوم طويلاً إذا لم توافق عليه الولايات المتحدة.


في غضون ذلك، دعا وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، إلى وقف إطلاق النار في الحرب المستمرة بين أمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى والعودة إلى مسار الدبلوماسية.


وكتب وزير الخارجية العماني، عبر منصة «إكس»، إن «مصالح المنطقة والولايات المتحدة ستكون في الواقع أفضل حالاً من خلال وقف لإطلاق النار الآن والعودة إلى الدبلوماسية في أسرع وقت ممكن، فالضرر الاقتصادي وإمكانية وقوع كارثة إنسانية أمران لا يمكن تحمّلهما».