U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure today (Monday) over the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's leader, succeeding his father who was assassinated at the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, according to the American newspaper "New York Post."



In response to a question about the next steps following the election of Khamenei's son, Trump replied, "I won't tell you, I'm not happy."



Trump told NBC News: "I think they made a big mistake," adding, "I don't know if he will last, and I think they made a mistake."



He pointed out that Mojtaba has no chance of survival and faces a difficult time ahead.



Earlier today, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Mojtaba's election as Iran's leader, clarifying to Fox News that he is "not happy."



Trump had said yesterday: the next Iranian leader will not last long if the United States does not approve of him.



Meanwhile, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi called for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between America and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, and a return to the path of diplomacy.



Omani Foreign Minister wrote on the platform "X" that "the interests of the region and the United States will actually be better served by a ceasefire now and a return to diplomacy as soon as possible, as the economic damage and the potential for a humanitarian disaster are two things that cannot be tolerated."