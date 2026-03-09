The Al-Ittihad Club filed an official complaint to the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation regarding the controversial celebration of Al-Ahli player "Toni" after he scored the first goal in the match between them at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the top match of the 25th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshan League), which ended in favor of Al-Ahli with a score of three goals to one. In its official letter, Al-Ittihad requested the application of regulations to suspend and fine him for his behavior in front of the Al-Ittihad fans.



On his part, sports law specialist and legal academic Dr. Hassan Radeef believes that what happened with the Al-Ahli player during the match against Al-Ittihad constitutes a behavioral violation that the Disciplinary Committee has the right to punish according to the first paragraph of Article 98 of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations, even if the match referee did not issue any decision or report regarding it. However, the issue is what text should be applied to the case? Is what the player did considered a violation against the fans and punishable under the second paragraph of Article 57 of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations, which carries a fine of 100,000 riyals, or is it a violation not against the fans, in which case the committee should punish him according to the principles, values, and ethics that all players are required to respect? Here, the penalty would be at the committee's discretion according to Article 10 of the regulations.