قدم نادي الاتحاد شكوى رسمية إلى لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، على احتفالية لاعب الأهلي «توني» المثيرة للجدل بعد تسجيله الهدف الأول في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات قمة الجولة الـ25 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، وانتهت أهلاوية بنتيجة ثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، إذ طالب «الاتحاد» في خطابه الرسمي بتطبيق اللوائح بإيقافه وتغريمه على تصرفه أمام مدرجات جمهور الاتحاد.


من جانبه، يرى المتخصص في القانون الرياضي الأكاديمي القانوني الدكتور حسن رديف أن ما حدث من لاعب الأهلي خلال مباراة الاتحاد يعد مخالفة سلوكية من حق لجنة الانضباط المعاقبة عليها وفقاً للفقرة الأولى من المادة الـ98 من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق حتى لو لم يصدر من حكم المباراة أي قرار أو تقرير بشأنها، لكن الإشكالية ما هو النص الواجب التطبيق على الحالة؟ هل يُعد ما قام به اللاعب مخالفة ضد الجمهور ويعاقب عليها وفقاً للفقرة الثانية من المادة الـ57 من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق ويعاقب بغرامة تقدر بمبلغ 100 ألف ريال، أم ما قام به مخالفة ليست ضد الجمهور وهنا يجب على اللجنة معاقبته وفقاً للمبادئ والقيم والأخلاقيات الواجب على كل اللاعبين احترامها، وهنا العقوبة تكون حسب تقدير اللجنة وفقاً للمادة الـ10 من اللائحة.