من اللحظات الأولى لتلاوة الشيخ محمود الخشت، يدرك المستمع أنه أمام قارئ يمتلك حضوراً خاصاً؛ حضور لا يعتمد على قوة الصوت وحدها، بل على قدرة نادرة في تشكيل المعنى وصياغته بنغمٍ يصل إلى القلب قبل الأذن.

يمتاز الخشت بصوت واسع المساحة، يمكّنه من التحرك بحرية بين الطبقات والمقامات، فيقدّم تلاوة تجمع بين الهيبة والعذوبة في وقت واحد. لذلك صار اسمه حاضراً في كثير من الليالي القرآنية التي يبحث فيها الجمهور عن الأداء الأصيل الذي يحمل روح المدرسة المصرية ويقدّمها بروح معاصرة.

وسر تأثيره أنه لا يندفع نحو الذروة سريعاً، بل يترك التلاوة تنمو تدريجياً، حتى يجد المستمع نفسه مشدوداً دون أن ينتبه إلى كيف وصل إلى تلك اللحظة المؤثرة. فكل انتقال صوتي لديه يبدو طبيعياً، وكأن الآيات نفسها تقوده إلى النغمة المناسبة.

وخلال سنوات من التلاوة في المحافل والمساجد داخل مصر وخارجها، رسّخ محمود الخشت حضوره قارئاً يجيد الجمع بين قوة الأداء وصدق الإحساس، فيشعر المستمع أن الآيات تُتلى بروح من يعيش معانيها لا يرددها فقط.

ولهذا، حين يبدأ صوته في ملء المكان، يتوقف الحديث، ويترك الجميع أنفسهم لتجربة تلاوة تعيد إلى الروح شيئاً من سكينتها المفقودة.