تصاعد الخلاف القانوني بين الملياردير الروسي رومان أبراموفيتش والحكومة البريطانية حول عائدات بيع نادي تشيلسي، حيث أكد محاموه أن مبلغ 2.5 مليار جنيه إسترليني، الناتج عن بيع النادي، يظل ملكًا حصريًا لأبراموفيتش، وأن أي محاولة لمصادرة الأموال ستُقابل بالمعركة القضائية، وفق ما نقلت صحيفتا إندبندنت والغارديان البريطانيتين.


ويأتي هذا التوتر في ظل العقوبات الدولية التي فرضتها بريطانيا والاتحاد الأوروبي على أبراموفيتش عام 2022، بعد الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا، بسبب علاقاته المزعومة بالرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين. وأدت العقوبات إلى تجميد أصوله في المملكة المتحدة، ما دفعه لبيع تشيلسي على نحو مستعجل لمجموعة كليرليك بقيادة تود بوهلي في مايو 2022.


ورغم اكتمال الصفقة، لا تزال الأموال العائدة محجوزة في حساب مصرفي بريطاني، نتيجة خلافات حول كيفية صرفها. وتطالب الحكومة البريطانية بتخصيص المبلغ لدعم ضحايا الحرب في أوكرانيا فقط، في حين يشير أبراموفيتش إلى رغبته في مرونة أكبر في استخدام الأموال، بما في ذلك إمكانية توجيهها لمستفيدين روس، حسبما أشار محاموه.


وأكد فريق المحاماة، أن الأموال مملوكة بالكامل لشركة «فوردستام»، وهي الجهة التي استخدمها أبراموفيتش لتمويل تشيلسي عبر صفقات نفط مثيرة للجدل وشبكة من الشركات الخارجية، مؤكدين أن أي تأخير في الإفراج عن الأموال يعود إلى القيود القانونية والسياسية المفروضة على طريقة صرفها. وكتب المحامون في رسالة رسمية قبل موعد نهائي محدد في 17 مارس: «يبدو أن الحكومة البريطانية تتعامل مع هذا التبرع المقترح كإجراء عقابي ضد السيد أبراموفيتش، رغم التزامه الكامل باستخدام الأموال لأغراض خيرية».


وأضافت الرسالة أن خطة التبرع كانت مبادرة أبراموفيتش قبل فرض العقوبات، وأن أي إجراءات رسمية لمصادرة الأموال ستُقاوم أمام المحاكم. وأشارت المصادر إلى أن عدم قدرة أبراموفيتش على الإفراج عن الأموال يعود جزئيًا إلى تحقيق قانوني قائم في جزيرة جيرسي حول أصول ثروته.


من جانبها، شددت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية يفيت كوبر على موقف الحكومة، قائلة: «هذا المال وُعد لأوكرانيا منذ أكثر من 3 سنوات. حان الوقت لأن يقوم أبراموفيتش بما هو صائب، وإذا لم يفعل سنتصرف نحن». وكان رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر قد حذر في ديسمبر الماضي من أن الوقت ينفد لإيجاد حل، مؤكداً أن الحكومة مستعدة للجوء للمحكمة إذا لم يفرج أبراموفيتش عن الأموال.


وتستمر الأزمة القانونية في ظل محاولات أبراموفيتش للحفاظ على السيطرة على أمواله، بينما تظل الحكومة البريطانية مصممة على ضمان استخدام الأموال لمصلحة ضحايا الحرب في أوكرانيا، ما يضع الطرفين على مسار مواجهة قضائية محتملة خلال الأسابيع القادمة.