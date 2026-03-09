The legal dispute between Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and the British government over the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea FC has escalated, with his lawyers asserting that the £2.5 billion generated from the sale of the club remains the exclusive property of Abramovich, and any attempt to seize the funds will be met with legal action, according to reports from the British newspapers Independent and The Guardian.



This tension comes amid the international sanctions imposed by the UK and the European Union on Abramovich in 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, due to his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The sanctions led to the freezing of his assets in the UK, prompting him to urgently sell Chelsea to the Clearlake group led by Todd Boehly in May 2022.



Despite the completion of the sale, the proceeds remain frozen in a British bank account due to disputes over how they should be allocated. The British government is demanding that the amount be earmarked solely to support the victims of the war in Ukraine, while Abramovich has indicated his desire for greater flexibility in using the funds, including the possibility of directing them to Russian beneficiaries, according to his lawyers.



Abramovich's legal team confirmed that the funds are fully owned by "Fordstam," the entity Abramovich used to finance Chelsea through controversial oil deals and a network of offshore companies, asserting that any delay in releasing the funds is due to the legal and political restrictions imposed on how they can be spent. The lawyers wrote in an official letter ahead of a specified deadline on March 17: "It appears that the British government is treating this proposed donation as a punitive measure against Mr. Abramovich, despite his full commitment to using the funds for charitable purposes."



The letter added that the donation plan was Abramovich's initiative before the sanctions were imposed, and any formal actions to seize the funds will be contested in court. Sources indicated that Abramovich's inability to release the funds is partly due to an ongoing legal investigation in Jersey regarding the origins of his wealth.



For her part, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized the government's stance, stating: "This money has been promised to Ukraine for over three years. It is time for Abramovich to do the right thing, and if he does not, we will take action." Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned last December that time is running out to find a solution, asserting that the government is prepared to go to court if Abramovich does not release the funds.



The legal crisis continues as Abramovich attempts to maintain control over his money, while the British government remains determined to ensure the funds are used for the benefit of the victims of the war in Ukraine, putting both parties on a path toward a potential legal confrontation in the coming weeks.