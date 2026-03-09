Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, today (Monday), threatened to target Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, just a day after Iran announced his appointment.



Danon told reporters at the UN: Mojtaba Khamenei still holds the same extremist ideas he previously embraced, explaining that Israel will target anyone who promotes extremist ideas against it.



In response to a question from reporters regarding the selection of Mojtaba as his father's successor, Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on the first day of the war, Danny Danon said: "Changing the man at the top does not change the regime."



Danon added: "Unfortunately, the new leader carries the same ideology and the same extremist ideas, and anyone who promotes these extremist ideas against us, we will target him, and we will find him," emphasizing: "The Iranian people must rise up to choose their next leader," and added, "We must create the right conditions for them, and that is what we are currently doing."



At the same time, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, today expressed his concern about the escalation of conflict in the Middle East and its impact on public health, calling for de-escalation in the region.



Ghebreyesus stated in a post on the platform "X" that the World Health Organization is closely monitoring the situation in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and all affected countries, providing support to local authorities to ensure the continued functioning of health systems, protect communities, and mitigate risks, adding: "The damage to oil facilities in Iran threatens to contaminate food, water, and air, which are risks that could cause serious health harm, especially to children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses."



He noted that in Lebanon, 9 healthcare workers have been killed since February 28, and 16 others have been injured. Additionally, 43 primary healthcare centers and 5 hospitals have been closed due to Israeli "evacuation" orders for towns in southern Lebanon, calling on all parties to de-escalate and prevent further risks to public health and to avoid exacerbating the conflict in the region.