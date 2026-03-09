لوح سفير إسرائيل لدى الأمم المتحدة داني دانون اليوم (الإثنين)، باستهداف المرشد الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي، وذلك بعد يوم من إعلان إيران تنصيبه.
وقال دانون للصحفيين في الأمم المتحدة: مجتبى خامنئي لا يزال يحمل نفس الأفكار المتطرفة التي كان يعتنقها في السابق، موضحاً أن إسرائيل ستستهدف أي شخص يروج لأفكار متطرفة ضدها.
وفي رده على سؤال للصحفيين بشأن اختيار مجتبى خلفاً لوالده علي خامنئي الذي اغتيل في اليوم الأول من الحرب قال داني دانون: «تغيير الرجل في القمة لا يُغير النظام».
وأضاف دانون: «للأسف، الزعيم الجديد يحمل نفس الأيديولوجية ونفس الأفكار المتطرفة وأي شخص يروج لهذه الأفكار المتطرفة ضدنا، سنستهدفه، وسنجده»، مشدداً بالقول:«على الشعب الإيراني أن ينتفض لاختيار قائده القادم»، وأضاف «علينا تهيئة الظروف المناسبة لهم، وهذا ما نفعله حالياً».
في الوقت ذاته، أعرب المدير العام لمنظمة الصحة العالمية، تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس، اليوم، عن قلقه إزاء تصاعد الصراع في الشرق الأوسط وتأثيره على الصحة العامة، داعياً إلى خفض التصعيد في المنطقة.
وقال غيبريسوس، في تدوينة على منصة«إكس»، إن منظمة الصحة العالمية تراقب عن كثب الأوضاع في إيران، ولبنان، والعراق، وجميع البلدان المتضررة وتُقدم الدعم للسلطات المحلية لضمان استمرار عمل الأنظمة الصحية وحماية المجتمعات والحد من المخاطر، مضيفاً: «يهدد الضرر الذي لحق بمنشآت النفط في إيران بتلويث الغذاء والماء والهواء، وهي مخاطر قد تلحق أضراراً صحية جسيمة، لا سيما بالأطفال وكبار السن والذين يعانون من أمراض مزمنة».
وأشار إلى أنه في لبنان، هناك 9 من العاملين في القطاع الصحي قتلوا منذ 28 فبراير، وأصيب 16 آخرون. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، تم إغلاق 43 مركزاً للرعاية الصحية الأولية و5 مستشفيات بسبب أوامر «الإخلاء» الإسرائيلية لبلدات في جنوب لبنان، داعياً جميع الأطراف إلى خفض التصعيد ومنع المزيد من المخاطر على الصحة العامة والحيلولة دون تفاقم الصراع في المنطقة.
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, today (Monday), threatened to target Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, just a day after Iran announced his appointment.
Danon told reporters at the UN: Mojtaba Khamenei still holds the same extremist ideas he previously embraced, explaining that Israel will target anyone who promotes extremist ideas against it.
In response to a question from reporters regarding the selection of Mojtaba as his father's successor, Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on the first day of the war, Danny Danon said: "Changing the man at the top does not change the regime."
Danon added: "Unfortunately, the new leader carries the same ideology and the same extremist ideas, and anyone who promotes these extremist ideas against us, we will target him, and we will find him," emphasizing: "The Iranian people must rise up to choose their next leader," and added, "We must create the right conditions for them, and that is what we are currently doing."
At the same time, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, today expressed his concern about the escalation of conflict in the Middle East and its impact on public health, calling for de-escalation in the region.
Ghebreyesus stated in a post on the platform "X" that the World Health Organization is closely monitoring the situation in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and all affected countries, providing support to local authorities to ensure the continued functioning of health systems, protect communities, and mitigate risks, adding: "The damage to oil facilities in Iran threatens to contaminate food, water, and air, which are risks that could cause serious health harm, especially to children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses."
He noted that in Lebanon, 9 healthcare workers have been killed since February 28, and 16 others have been injured. Additionally, 43 primary healthcare centers and 5 hospitals have been closed due to Israeli "evacuation" orders for towns in southern Lebanon, calling on all parties to de-escalate and prevent further risks to public health and to avoid exacerbating the conflict in the region.