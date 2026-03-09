لوح سفير إسرائيل لدى الأمم المتحدة داني دانون اليوم (الإثنين)، باستهداف المرشد الإيراني الجديد مجتبى خامنئي، وذلك بعد يوم من إعلان إيران تنصيبه.


وقال دانون للصحفيين في الأمم المتحدة: مجتبى خامنئي لا يزال يحمل نفس الأفكار المتطرفة التي كان يعتنقها في السابق، موضحاً أن إسرائيل ستستهدف أي شخص يروج لأفكار متطرفة ضدها.


وفي رده على سؤال للصحفيين بشأن اختيار مجتبى خلفاً لوالده علي خامنئي الذي اغتيل في اليوم الأول من الحرب قال داني دانون: «تغيير الرجل في القمة لا يُغير النظام».


وأضاف دانون: «للأسف، الزعيم الجديد يحمل نفس الأيديولوجية ونفس الأفكار المتطرفة وأي شخص يروج لهذه الأفكار المتطرفة ضدنا، سنستهدفه، وسنجده»، مشدداً بالقول:«على الشعب الإيراني أن ينتفض لاختيار قائده القادم»، وأضاف «علينا تهيئة الظروف المناسبة لهم، وهذا ما نفعله حالياً».


في الوقت ذاته، أعرب المدير العام لمنظمة الصحة العالمية، تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس، اليوم، عن قلقه إزاء تصاعد الصراع في الشرق الأوسط وتأثيره على الصحة العامة، داعياً إلى خفض التصعيد في المنطقة.


وقال غيبريسوس، في تدوينة على منصة«إكس»، إن منظمة الصحة العالمية تراقب عن كثب الأوضاع في إيران، ولبنان، والعراق، وجميع البلدان المتضررة وتُقدم الدعم للسلطات المحلية لضمان استمرار عمل الأنظمة الصحية وحماية المجتمعات والحد من المخاطر، مضيفاً: «يهدد الضرر الذي لحق بمنشآت النفط في إيران بتلويث الغذاء والماء والهواء، وهي مخاطر قد تلحق أضراراً صحية جسيمة، لا سيما بالأطفال وكبار السن والذين يعانون من أمراض مزمنة».


وأشار إلى أنه في لبنان، هناك 9 من العاملين في القطاع الصحي قتلوا منذ 28 فبراير، وأصيب 16 آخرون. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، تم إغلاق 43 مركزاً للرعاية الصحية الأولية و5 مستشفيات بسبب أوامر «الإخلاء» الإسرائيلية لبلدات في جنوب لبنان، داعياً جميع الأطراف إلى خفض التصعيد ومنع المزيد من المخاطر على الصحة العامة والحيلولة دون تفاقم الصراع في المنطقة.