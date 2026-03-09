The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Civil Defense, has provided a number of guidelines to be followed in case the National Early Warning Platform for emergencies is heard, as well as the instructions and guidelines to be followed when receiving warning messages before, during, and after the occurrence of an event.

The National Early Warning Platform for emergencies uses cellular broadcasting services, which is a means of early warning through which alerts about emergency situations are sent to mobile phones using communication networks, accompanied by a distinctive tone and vibrations to warn residents and take appropriate precautionary measures.



It emphasized that if you receive warning messages from the National Early Warning Platform for emergencies, remain calm and follow the official instructions, then immediately head to the nearest safe place inside a building or an interior room away from windows and stay there until the danger has passed.



Additionally, do not leave the house or building until the danger has passed, stay away from open areas and glass, and do not stand on balconies or rooftops. If you are outside, enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier, avoid gathering and going to dangerous places, and do not take photos at all.



The Civil Defense clarified that when you hear alarm sirens while in a vehicle, pull over to the side of the road away from bridges and tall buildings. If you notice danger, call the emergency number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (998) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.



It confirmed the importance of following the instructions issued by the relevant authorities through official channels.

It explained the types of alarm siren tones and their meanings, where the first tone indicates the imminent danger, consisting of a steady intermittent tone lasting for 60 seconds, and the second tone indicates the occurrence of danger, which is a (wavy) tone lasting for 60 seconds.



Meanwhile, the third tone means the danger has passed, consisting of a (continuous) tone lasting for 60 seconds.

The Civil Defense provided advice in case of hearing the alarm siren indicating imminent danger, which is a steady intermittent tone lasting for 60 seconds: remain calm and follow the official instructions, and immediately head to the nearest safe place inside a building or an interior room away from windows and stay there until the danger has passed.



It warned to stay away from open areas and glass, and do not stand on balconies or rooftops. If you are outside, enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier, and do not leave until you hear the all-clear siren.



Among the guidelines, if you notice danger, call the emergency number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (998) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, and follow the instructions issued by the relevant authorities through official channels.



The Civil Defense indicated that if you hear the danger alarm siren, which is a (wavy) tone lasting for 60 seconds, if you are inside a house or building, remain calm and follow the official instructions, and do not leave the house or building unless necessary until the danger has passed, and stay away from open areas and glass, and do not stand on balconies or rooftops. You should evacuate the house or building to the nearest safe place if you are sure of the danger of staying there, and follow the instructions in case of evacuation requests from the Civil Defense.



Regarding the danger tone (wavy), if you are outside the house or in an open area, remain calm and follow the official instructions, and immediately head to the nearest safe place inside a building or an interior room away from windows and stay there until the danger has passed, and stay away from open areas and glass, and do not stand on balconies or rooftops.



It also emphasized entering the nearest building or taking shelter behind a solid barrier, avoiding gathering and going to dangerous places, and not taking photos at all.

In case you hear alarm sirens while in a vehicle, pull over to the side of the road away from bridges and tall buildings.



The Civil Defense also clarified that if you hear the all-clear alarm siren, which is a (continuous) tone lasting for 60 seconds, remain calm and follow the official instructions, and do not leave homes and buildings until it is confirmed that the danger has completely passed, and provide assistance to others while ensuring that you do not put yourself in danger.