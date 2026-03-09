قدمت وزارة الداخلية ممثلة بالمديرية العامة للدفاع المدني عددًا من الإرشادات الواجب اتباعها في حال سماع المنصة الوطنية للإنذار المبكر في حالات الطوارئ، والتعليمات والإرشادات المتبعة عند تلقي الرسائل التحذيرية قبل وأثناء وبعد وقوع الحدث.

وتستخدم المنصة الوطنية للإنذار المبكر في حالات الطوارئ باستخدام خدمة البث الخلوي، وهي وسيلة من وسائل الإنذار المبكر يتم من خلالها إرسال التحذيرات عن الحالات الطارئة إلى أجهزة الهواتف المتنقلة باستخدام شبكات الاتصالات مصحوبة بنغمة مميزة واهتزازات لتحذير السكان واتخاذ وسائل الوقاية المناسبة.

وشددت على أنه في حال وصلتك رسائل تحذيرية من المنصة الوطنية للإنذار المبكر في حالات الطوارئ، التزم الهدوء واتبع التعليمات الرسمية، ثم التوجه فورًا إلى أقرب مكان آمن داخل مبنى أو غرفة داخلية بعيدًا عن النوافذ وابق فيه حتى زوال الخطر.

كما يجب عدم الخروج من المنزل أو المبنى حتى زوال الخطر، وابتعد عن الأماكن المكشوفة والزجاج ولا تقف في الشرفات أو الأسطح، إذا كنت في الخارج ادخل أقرب مبنى أو احتم خلف ساتر صلب، تجنب التجمهر والذهاب إلى الأماكن الخطرة وعدم التصوير نهائيًا.

وأوضح الدفاع المدني أنه عند سماع صافرات الإنذار وأنت في المركبة توقف على جانب الطريق بعيدًا عن الجسور والمباني الشاهقة، وعند ملاحظة خطر اتصل برقم الطوارئ (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية و(998) في بقية مناطق المملكة.

وأكدت على أخذ التعليمات التي تصدرها الجهات المختصة عبر القنوات الرسمية.

وأوضحت أنواع نغمات صافرات الإنذار ومدلولاتها، حيث النغمة الأولى قرب وقوع الخطر، عبارة عن نغمة ثابتة متقطعة تستمر لمدة 60 ثانية، والنغمة الثانية وقوع الخطر، عبارة عن نغمة (مموجة) تستمر لمدة 60 ثانية.

فيما النغمة الثالثة تعني زوال الخطر، عبارة عن نغمة (مستمرة) تستمر لمدة 60 ثانية.

وقدم الدفاع المدني نصائح في حال سماع صافرة إنذار قرب وقوع الخطر، وهي نغمة ثابتة متقطعة، تستمر لمدة 60 ثانية: الالتزام بالهدوء واتباع التعليمات الرسمية، والتوجه فورًا إلى أقرب مكان آمن داخل مبنى أو غرفة داخلية بعيدًا عن النوافذ وابق فيه حتى زوال الخطر.

ونبهت إلى الابتعاد عن الأماكن المكشوفة والزجاج ولا تقف في الشرفات أو الأسطح، وفي حال التواجد في الخارج الدخول إلى أقرب مبنى أو احتم خلف ساتر صلب، وعدم الخروج حتى سماع صافرة زوال الخطر.

ومن الإرشادات عند ملاحظة خطر اتصل برقم الطوارئ (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية و(998) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وأخذ التعليمات التي تصدرها الجهات المختصة عبر القنوات الرسمية.

فيما بين الدفاع المدني أنه في حال سماع صافرة إنذار وقوع الخطر وهي

نغمة (مموجة) تستمر لمدة 60 ثانية، في حال إذا كنت داخل منزل أو مبنى التزم بالهدوء واتبع التعليمات الرسمية، وعدم الخروج من المنزل أو المبنى إلا للضرورة حتى زوال الخطر، والابتعاد عن الأماكن المكشوفة والزجاج ولا تقف في الشرفات أو الأسطح، فيما يجب المبادرة بمغادرة المنزل أو المبنى وإخلائه إلى أقرب مكان آمن إذا تأكدت من خطورة البقاء فيه، واتباع التعليمات في حال طلب الإخلاء من قبل الدفاع المدني.

وعن نغمة الخطر (المموجة)، إذا كنت خارج المنزل أو في مكان مفتوح التزم بالهدوء واتبع التعليمات الرسمية، وتوجه فورًا إلى أقرب مكان آمن داخل مبنى أو غرفة داخلية بعيدًا عن النوافذ وابق فيه حتى زوال الخطر، وابتعد عن الأماكن المكشوفة والزجاج ولا تقف في الشرفات أو الأسطح.

كما شددت على الدخول إلى أقرب مبنى أو احتم خلف ساتر صلب، وتجنب التجمهر والذهاب إلى الأماكن الخطرة وعدم التصوير نهائيًا.

و في حال سماع صافرات الإنذار وأنت في المركبة توقف على جانب الطريق بعيدًا عن الجسور والمباني الشاهقة.

كما أوضح الدفاع المدني في حال سماع صافرة إنذار زوال الخطر وهي نغمة (مستمرة) تستمر لمدة 60 ثانية، الالتزام

بالهدوء واتبع التعليمات الرسمية، وعدم الخروج من المنازل والمباني حتى يتم التأكد من زوال الخطر تمامًا، وتقديم المساعدة للآخرين مع مراعاة ألا تعرض نفسك للخطر.