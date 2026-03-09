The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, confirmed today (Monday) the country's full and inherent right to defend itself under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in response to the blatant Iranian aggression, commensurate with its scale and nature, and in accordance with the provisions of international law, taking all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and residents, while ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability.



Sheikh Al-Sabah expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries for their honorable positions expressed in communications condemning the Iranian attack on the State of Kuwait, clarifying that these communications confirmed their sincere solidarity and support for the State of Kuwait in defending its sovereignty and security.



The Emir of Kuwait valued their support, "which reflects the depth of the bonds of brotherhood and friendship that unite and embody a unified stance in facing any threat to the stability of our region and the safety of its peoples."



He pointed out that his country is a red line and its sovereignty is protected by the will of its people, affirming that "Kuwait will not allow any country to undermine its security or stability."



Sheikh Al-Sabah stated: "The armed forces are performing their duties and tasks with steadfastness and competence in the face of the nefarious attacks targeting the country," adding: "The security situation in the country is under close monitoring, and the military, security, and civil state agencies are working in integration and high readiness. We have directed to raise the level of preparedness and enhance preventive measures and deployment in vital locations to ensure a swift response to any emergency and maintain public reassurance."



He noted that he is closely following the developments in the region, indicating that every step taken by Kuwait is based on a comprehensive strategic assessment and a conscious reading of reality, with a complete commitment to protecting the homeland and its people and residents.



The Emir of Kuwait called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in condemning this heinous aggression and taking decisive positions that ensure respect for international laws and charters.



Sheikh Al-Sabah explained that the region is witnessing rapid developments, increasing tensions, and unprecedented escalation, clarifying that the trust between the leadership, the people, and state institutions, along with national unity, is the first line of defense.



The Emir of Kuwait stated: "Awareness of what is happening around us is no longer an option but a national necessity that enables us to accurately read developments and understand the political and security challenges that may arise from them and deal with them rationally and responsibly, away from exaggeration or downplaying."



He emphasized that vigilance is a duty that is not limited to state institutions alone but includes every individual from the sons of this homeland, stressing the necessity of fortifying society against rumors, preventing the exploitation of circumstances to incite discord or undermine trust, and enhancing the state's ability to take appropriate measures at the right time.