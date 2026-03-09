أكد أمير الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، اليوم (الإثنين)، حق بلاده الكامل والأصيل في الدفاع عن نفسها بموجب المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة رداً على العدوان الإيراني السافر بما يتناسب مع حجمه وشكله، وبما يتفق مع أحكام القانون الدولي واتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أراضيها وشعبها والمقيمين فيها، وبما يضمن صون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.


وأعرب الصباح، خلال كلمة بمناسبة العشر الأواخر من شهر رمضان، عن بالغ شكره وتقديره لقادة الدول الشقيقة والصديقة على ما عبروا عنه من مواقف مشرفة في اتصالات أدانت الاعتداء الإيراني على دولة الكويت، موضحاً أن هذه الاتصالات أكدت تضامنهم الصادق ووقوفهم إلى جانب دولة الكويت في الدفاع عن سيادتها وأمنها.


وثمَّن أمير الكويت دعمهم «الذي يعكس عمق روابط الأخوة والصداقة التي تجمع وتجسد وحدة المواقف في مواجهة أي تهديد يمس استقرار منطقتنا وسلامة شعوبها».


وأشار إلى أن بلاده خط أحمر وسيادتها مصونة بإرادة شعبها، مؤكداً أن «الكويت لن تسمح لأي دولة كانت بالمساس بأمنها أو استقرارها».


وقال الشيخ الصباح: «القوات المسلحة تؤدي واجباتها ومهامها بثبات واقتدار في مواجهة الهجمات الآثمة التي استهدفت البلاد»، مضيفاً: «الأوضاع الأمنية في البلاد تحت المتابعة الدقيقة، وأجهزة الدولة العسكرية والأمنية والمدنية تعمل بتكامل وجاهزية عالية، لقد وجهنا برفع مستوى الاستعداد وتعزيز الإجراءات الوقائية والانتشار في المواقع الحيوية بما يضمن سرعة الاستجابة لأي طارئ والحفاظ على الطمأنينة العامة».


وأشار إلى أنه يتابع التطورات في المنطقة بدقة، مبيناً أن كل خطوة تتخذها الكويت مبنية على تقدير استراتيجي شامل وقراءة واعية للواقع وحرص كامل على حماية الوطن وشعبه والمقيمين على أرضه.


ودعا أمير الكويت المجتمع الدولي إلى تحمل مسؤولياته في إدانة هذا العدوان الآثم واتخاذ المواقف الحاسمة التي تكفل احترام القوانين والمواثيق الدولية.


وأوضح الشيخ الصباح أن المنطقة تشهد تطورات متسارعة وتوترات متزايدة وتصعيداً غير مسبوق، موضحاً أن الثقة بين القيادة والشعب ومؤسسات الدولة والوحدة الوطنية هي خط الدفاع الأول.


وقال أمير الكويت: «إن الوعي بما يجري حولنا لم يعد خياراً بل ضرورة وطنية تمكننا من قراءة التطورات بدقة وفهم ما قد يترتب عليها من تحديات سياسية وأمنية والتعامل معها بعقلانية ومسؤولية بعيداً عن التهويل أو التهوين».


ولفت إلى أن اليقظة واجب لا ينحصر في مؤسسات الدولة وحدها بل يشمل كل فرد من أبناء هذا الوطن، مشدداً على ضرورة تحصن المجتمع من الشائعات، ومنع استغلال الظروف لإثارة الفتن أو زعزعة الثقة، وتعزيز قدرة الدولة على اتخاذ الإجراءات المناسبة في الوقت المناسب.